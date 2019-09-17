SCOTTSBLUFF - U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith Tuesday spoke of the benefits of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and expressed concern about unrest in the Middle East and its impact here in the United States

An attack early Saturday struck a major oil field in Saudi Arabia, causing concern over oil production, however the Saudi Energy Administrator said more than half of the energy production affected by the strike had been restored by Tuesday and full production was expected to be restored by the end of the month. According to the Associated Press, Iranian-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen, which Saudi Arabia are at war with, claimed responsibility, saying drones were launched in the attack. Smith said that it’s unfortunate that some of that unrest has the potential to impact consumers in the United States.

“With that unrest,” he said, “it can be helpful to find out who caused what, and I think we’ll be able to iron some of those things out in the coming days.”

Smith said USMCA is on the verge of being passed in the coming days with the votes seemingly there. The USMCA is a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by its members. The USMCA was agreed upon in October 2018 and signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister John Trudeau on Nov. 30, 2018. It is still awaiting ratification by the legislature.

Once completed, Smith said, the agreement will be good for Nebraska.

“In terms of agriculture,” he said, “it takes a lot of the good parts of the trade from NAFTA and moves it forward. ... To rewind to when the President announced he was campaigning on a promise to replace NAFTA, it made a lot of people nervous. Now, a lot of those same people are anxious to get this finished, to get this agreement codified and moving forward.”

Final approval of the USMCA would bring stability to some of the agriculture community moving forward, Smith said.

A proposal in the House would link international pricing to United States drug prices, but Smith said he sees many issues with that possibility, no matter what insurance, prescription plan or assistance a consumer might have.

“I think it has a great deal of risk to it in many forms,” Smith said.

