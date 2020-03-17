The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne has placed the panhandle in a blizzard warning ahead of an upcoming storm.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jared Allen said the system will begin moving through eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska Thursday, bringing heavy snowfall and high winds.

The blizzard warning was issued Tuesday and goes into effect on Wednesday afternoon. Allen said it was a little unusual for NWS to issue a warning so far ahead of a storm, but it’s calving season and conditions are going to be less than ideal.

“We want to try and reduce any kind of impact to the ag community,” Allen said. “That is why the blizzard warnings were put out earlier than usual.”

Snow totals will vary across the panhandle, with Scottsbluff predicted to get between 2-4 inches. Alliance could see 4-7 inches and the Kimball area is likely to see between 5-8 inches.

“We are still tracking where this storm will go,” Allen said, adding that the forecasted totals could change.

The main impacts are expected to occur between 6 a.m. on Thursday and 12 a.m. on Friday. The system will bring rain to the area first, likely beginning early Thursday morning before transition to heavy snow.

“Initially it’s not going to be too bad,” Allen said.

As the wet snow begins to turn into drier snow, there is a chance for ice accumulation. The system will also bring high winds with Scottsbluff seeing gusts near 45 miles per hour.

The potential for ice accretion and high winds could lead to some localized power outages, Allen said. North winds will likely lead to drifting snow, with some drifts potentially reaching 1-2 feet.

“It’s the combination of high winds, gusting winds and the snow that we’re concerned about,” Allen said.

Some have expressed fears of the system mimicking the bomb cyclone that wreaked havoc across the state last March, but Allen said that likely won’t be the case. There is concern about ground blizzards and dangerous travel conditions, he said.

“Hazardous driving conditions are extremely likely,” he said.

Those who don’t have to travel should avoid it, and those who do should keep an eye on current road conditions. They should also keep an emergency kit in their car, Allen said.

