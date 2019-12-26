Another winter storm system is expected to roll though the Panhandle starting Friday afternoon through early Sunday.

Meteorologist Steve Rubin with the National Weather Service Cheyenne office said two weather systems, one from the southwest and the other from the northern Rockies, will converge over Wyoming as the one system heads east.

Rubin said a winter storm watch will start Friday afternoon and continue through 6 a.m. Sunday. Areas include the entire Nebraska Panhandle, along with Goshen and eastern Laramie Counties in Wyoming.

“We’re estimating a possible four to seven inches of accumulated snow across the Panhandle and about five inches in Scottsbluff,” Rubin said. “It’s only a watch for now, but we’re expecting some high winds for Saturday.”

Northerly winds could reach 15-25 mph with higher gusts during the day Saturday, which will produce blowing and drifting snow. Reduced visibility and potentially hazardous driving conditions can also be expected. Highs will only reach into the low 30s across the Panhandle.

“This system will continue as a watch for Thursday,” Rubin said. “Tonight our forecasters will look at it and maybe upgrade to a warning depending on what the storm track looks like.”

Rubin said the area could receive a moderate amount of snowfall, but high winds will be a bigger problem for people returning from holiday visits.

The public is urged to monitor the latest weather conditions for changes in the forecast. In Nebraska, the latest travel information and road conditions are available by calling 511 or downloading the NE 511 app to your mobile phone.

