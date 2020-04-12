STANDALONE Easter Bunny
DENISE HEILBRUN-ELLIS

The KERM Radio station in Torrington usually sponsors the annual Easter Egg Hunt, but due to this year's social distancing, they decided to help the children celebrate a different way. The Easter Bunny began in Lingle this morning at 8 a.m. driving through the street., greeting children and waving to residents, of course, maintaining six feet distance. They greeted hundreds in the town of Lingle and the city of Torrington, not finishing up until nearly 2 p.m. Radio station owner Grant Kath was helped by Easter bunnies, wife Stephanie Kath and their daughter, Taylor Kath.

