Soup kitchens are a staple service in most, if not all, communities. Usually staffed by volunteers, located in lower-income neighborhoods, and feeding the hungry, soup kitchens are a vital community service. Several area faith-based soup kitchens are continuing service as the community is affected by the coronavirs.

“We are continuing our every-other-day food service during COVID-19,” Lakota Lutheran Center and Chapel Pastor Will Voss said. “Our normal hours are 12-1 p.m., but during COVID-19, we’ve changed our service to one of continuously serving meals from the time they’re ready in the morning to around 1 p.m.”

Most soup kitchens in the area have changed their approach to continue service during COVID-19.

“This change in service is called, ‘dine and dash’ or ‘eat and run,’” Voss said. “Our plan is to get the people in and out as soon as possible while adhering to the 10-person group rule. We try hard to obey the rules, set a good example, and encourage others to do the same.”

The church has also added additional things to hopefully protect the people.

“In addition, we’re pushing people to cooperate with hand washing and other personal hygiene practices,” Voss said. “We’ve even placed a sign out front that says, ‘Wash hands before entering.’”

Several people enter the church to enjoy a good meal with others, though numbers are slightly down at this time.

“The number of people coming for meals is somewhat down due to COVID-19,” Voss said.

Another area church hasn’t tracked the number of people receiving its meals.

“We’ve not tracked our numbers because this is only the second week of handing out meals at the door in to-go bags,” First United Methodist Church, Gering, secretary Lois Robbins said. “Several people have called asking about our service.”

While some churches see a decrease of people using their food service during COVID-19, others have seen a slight increase.

First Presbyterian Church of Scottsbluff Pastor Jeff Fiet said, “I don’t know exactly, but I think there’s actually been an increase in the number of people being fed through our soup kitchen. It’s a grab-and-go service during COVID-19.”

Some churches join together to serve the hungry.

“We participate in this ministry with three other churches – The Scottsbluff United Methodist Church, the Westway Christian Church, and the Knights of Columbus with each of us taking a different Thursday of the month,” Fiet said.

These and other area churches continue the important ministry of feeding the hungry during what some are calling the “new normal” caused by COVID-19. Of course, regarding feeding the hungry, it’s not the new normal but the old normal.

“Christ fed the 5,000 — so we should feed others,” Voss said. “He was always concerned about others, including their physical needs. Jesus taught and modeled that the Gospel has both a spiritual and physical importance. Jesus even dined with various people in His time on earth, and made Himself a meal in the Eucharist at the end of His life.”

Voss deeply believes in ministering to people.

“I believe every church should make dining with others around Christ an important part of church life,” Voss said. “This dining includes meeting the physical needs of the hungry and poor. In addition to our soup kitchen, we also have a ‘warm coats and blankets’ ministry to further meet people’s physical needs.”

Funding for this service comes solely from generous donors.

“We use no public funds to operate our soup kitchen,” Voss said. “All funding comes from the generosity of the public and parishioners.”