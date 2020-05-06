In Nebraska, students with disabilities who qualify for special education services are given an individualized education program. The COVID-19 pandemic has left educators faced with the challenges of adapting each of those IEPs to a digital environment.

“Special education provides specially designed instruction to meet the unique needs of a child with a verified disability,” Special Education Director at ESU13’s Pam Brezenski said.

There are a number of services available to students including vocational education and support, speech-langauge pathology, occupational or physical therapy, supports for hearing or visual impairment and behavioral support, as well as strategies for reading, writing or math, she said.

Jill Trautman, a special education teacher at Gering High School, said many people assume education is only for children who have severe physical or intellectual disabilities.

“False,” she said. “There is a wide range of Special Education verifications that extend from mild to severe. Students can even qualify in more than one area.”

Laura Barrett, director of student services at Gering Public Schools, added that many of the students in the district are in special education because of speech language impairments or specific learning disabilities.

Prior to COVID-19, services were provided in the classroom, but now it all must occur online.

“In creating a plan, we talked with other districts across the state and the Nebraska Department of Education to look at different options,” Barrett said.

Brianna Mize, a special education teacher at Lincoln Elementary, said teachers, parents and administration have been working together to determine how services and accommodations can still be provided.

“Now with Covid-19, we are having to really look at each student’s individual needs and figure out how to meet those needs when we are not in person sitting across from them at a table,” Pam Engstrom, a special education teacher at Geil Elementary, said.

Scottsbluff Public Schools took the same approach.

“Our staff called every single one of our parents and made contact to say, ‘Hey, what is gonna work for you?’” Wendy Kemling, executive director of student services at Scottsbluff Public Schools, said.

Brezenski said educators have done an excellent job using technology to offer courses and therapy sessions.

“Staff members have attended professional development on teletherapy and online educational methods,” Brezenski said. “They have embedded interactive technology methods into their plans to ensure that students are engaged. In addition, several staff members have partnered with other providers to limit the overload for students.”

It hasn’t been easy for anyone, though.

“We (teachers and students) have been experiencing a number of issues ranging from internet/phone services to a high level of anxiety/fear,” Trautman said. “Nothing can take the place of working with students face-to-face in the classroom.”

Kemling said in a virtual environment, a staff member can’t apply many of the usual approaches used to help students stay calm and focused. If a child has a meltdown, it’s much more difficult to comfort them over Zoom, she said.

“Some students who had difficulty focusing even when we were sitting right beside them, are really struggling in less-structured settings,” Engstrom said.

It’s been challenging for everyone to find a new routine. Some teachers also have students living at home to teach, some parents are balancing daytime jobs.

“I think the most challenging part for parents was having to take on a new routine because of school closures, especially if you have a child with an IEP,” Mize said. “Most parents work full time. I know that many parents became very stressed when quarantine started and they weren’t quite sure how to help their child at home."

Teachers have been trying to involve parents in their child’s learning as much as possible, which sometimes means working unusual hours.

“I teach students at night for those parents who are essential workers and can’t meet with me during the day,” Engstrom said.

Kemling and Barrett both expressed pride in how the situation has been handled not only by staff, but by parents and students as well.

“At the beginning of this all, we created a plan,” said Barrett. “And that plan has been revised as we have moved along and adjusted based on the needs of students. We know that it hasn’t always been perfect, but we are so thankful for the patience and grace as we have worked through the issues.”

With those issues, have come some positives.

“Many parents have been involved in supporting sessions and are getting to see how their students receive courses and therapy,” Brezenski said.

Kemling said she’s also seen the relationships between families, school staff and students grow stronger.

“I think there’s really good things that will come out of this,” she said. “It’s just hard work now.”