KIMBALL — Taking a drive around Kimball with Keith Prunty, it’s hard to imagine a mayor more proud of his community.

As Prunty points out the landmarks and highlights of Kimball, he waves and says hello to the residents and talks about the simple life the town allows.

“As with any other small community, they’re the nicest people you’ll ever meet in your life,” he said of the residents of Kimball. “Down to earth, straightforward. There’s a lot of people here who do what’s best, they try to make the community better for everyone.”

Prunty was born in Stephensville, Wisconsin, and went to high school in Hortonville, Wisconsin, before going to college and then living in Madison, Wisconsin, for about five years. The Wisconsin upbringing explains the giant metal, yellow Green Bay Packers logo that sits next to a bright red Nebraska Cornhuskers logo adorning his front yard. He moved to North Carolina for about eight years before a friend of his was contacted about working at Clean Harbors, so they both came to Kimball to work in 1996. He met his wife in Kimball, and Prunty doesn’t see himself ever leaving the area.

Having served on the Board of Public Works, Prunty had seen much of the financial information, at least on the utilities side, and he decided that he wanted to run for mayor in 2014.

“I just thought someone’s gotta do something,” he said. “We can’t have the same people doing things over and over and over. I always believed in new people on boards. We have to get new people on boards. When I found out I won, it was like ‘Are you kidding me? Now what do I do?’ There’s no instruction manual.”

As Prunty has grown into the position, the city seems to be running smoothly.

“I think we’ve got a very good rapport,” Prunty said. “Financially, I think we’re doing great. … Our cash reserves are looking fine. We have a great staff. I couldn’t ask for anybody better than what we’ve got right now. I’m very, very proud of them. They do all the work, and they make us all look good.”

In addition to the staff, Prunty said he has appreciated the council members he works with.

“I’m very blessed,” he said. “For the last five years I’ve had very good council members that are looking at making our city moving forward instead of just sitting in a rut.”