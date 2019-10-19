KIMBALL — Improvements for residents are always at the forefront for any community, and Kimball is looking at how to make its town better.

Quality of life upgrades are on the front burner. Mayor Keith Prunty and the city council recognize that with Internet capabilities and opportunities, businesses can locate virtually anywhere. As a result, the restoration of the Goodhand Theater, additional signage in the downtown area and improvements at the parks and Four Winds Golf Course are important to the future of the town.

The city has transferred ownership of the Longhorn building so that it can be refurbished from its current state of disrepair. The project is expected to create a space with apartments upstairs and likely office spaces downstairs. There is an offer in for the Events Center and Fitness Center. Transferring the facility to private ownership would get that space back on the property tax rolls and would no longer be a city operation. The agreement indicates that the new owners would continue to operate the facility as a like business.

There are empty buildings in town, but Prunty said there is $1.61 million in economic development funds available for façade improvements as an incentive to upgrade building exteriors, roofs, siding, sidewalks, etc. The city will pay 70% of the cost of improvements when the business uses a Kimball contractor, 60% for contractors from the Panhandle region and 50% for out of state or non-Panhandle contractors. Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It’s an incentive program,” he said. “Our businesses generate the revenue, so if we get our buildings looking good, maybe more businesses will come in. It’s the circle of life, really. More businesses come in, more taxes come in, more sales tax, which generates the (funding) pool back more.”

Sales tax revenues are running 11.4% higher than 2018, and those revenues were 12% higher than 2017. Even with Shopko closing its doors last year, the revenues have remained strong. Unfortunately, the state doesn’t reveal what specific businesses are creating the sales tax revenue.

“You’d really like to know where it’s coming from,” Prunty said. “You’d like to funnel resources toward this type of area so we can get it going there.”

The city staff has been diligent in making sure the funds available are used effectively.

“Just because the money is in the budget doesn’t mean you have to spend it,” Prunty said. “Our general fund is about $2 million in excess, and our utility fund is around $4 million in excess. I’m very happy with our coverage.”