Downtown Mitchell has its share of empty storefronts, but city officials say that doesn’t reflect what’s happening in town.
Mitchell Mayor Dave Curtis and City Administrator Perry Mader point to businesses renovating on Center Avenue as well as newer businesses such as I & L Coffee Roasters and Escape City Hall as changes for the good of the town.
“There’s things that are happening that you don’t necessarily see,” Mader said. “There isn’t this immediate, monster impact. But behind the scenes, you start to see these things develop. I know when the mayor was running, one of the big focuses was on economic development, and sometimes, it happens rather rapidly, and sometimes, it’s a little bit slower.”
Curtis said a new dog park and upgrades to Ziegler Park set for 2020 are improvements that have needed to be made.
“We had a successful balloon fest this year, which that’s going to continue to grow,” Curtis said. “The High Plains Rat Riot, which is kind of underestimated locally, but it isn’t nationally. It’s a huge deal. That was really an eye-opener. I went there for two days of that show, and there were people from coast to coast both ways — north, south, east, west, California to Maine, Mexico to Canada.”
The city’s downtown area hasn’t been addressed in years, Curtis said, but officials are looking at how to move forward with properties that haven’t been maintained or have been vacant for years. He said the community will be asked for its vision for the area, then ordinances created to match that vision, but without crushing residents with too many rules and regulations.
“The million dollar question I’m thinking about constantly and I’m always in tune to is our world is changing,” Curtis said. “The biggest change I think needs to happen if we’re going to change our town is we make a paradigm shift from what we used to be. ‘We used to be such a nice town, and we had a bakery, and we had three hardware stores and two grocery stores, and we just want that.’ So we have a tendency to continue to look back and want to rebuild that. The reality is that our climate and our role, that’s gone. So now we need to change our focus to what can we be.”
Mader said Mitchell needs to take advantage of its location.
“The amount of traffic that goes through this town is staggering,” Mader said. “We’re between Torrington (Wyo.) and Scottsbluff. We had a traffic count one time (10,000 cars a day). Unbelievable how much traffic. What can we do, and we’re actually lucky in that capacity where it goes right through the middle of our town. ... We want to slow traffic down. We want to bring people in. It’s going to take time and development. I envision our downtown — I don’t even use the term downtown, I like to think of it more as a commerce park — where eventually it will have a park feel to it where you can have a cup of coffee, walk a couple of blocks and the street department superintendent and I were talking about putting distance markers on the sides of buildings so if you wanted to walk from Highway 26 down to the old city hall and back and make a loop, make our sidewalks a walking path.”
The future of Mitchell is bright, Mader said.
“We want to be known as a town that’s very active and we would like people to know, whether it’s a prospective business or it’s people wanting to build a home here, there’s a lot going on here,” he said. “There’s a lot going on in Mitchell. We have a great school system. We work really well with the schools, and Mitchell Public Schools is known for being very strong.
“There’s a lot of really positive things about our community, and I would like us to be known as a very inviting community. If you’re thinking about starting a business, growing a business, come to Mitchell. Think about moving here. Even if some people consider us a bedroom community, that’s fine if they want to live here and commute to wherever their job is, there is some housing here. There are lots here. We want to expand, we want to grow, we want people to understand that this is a community that there’s a lot of pride here.
Mader said that there are a lot of things going on in the community.
“You may not know it, but it doesn’t take very long, you attend a few meetings, you go to the Chamber meetings, you keep an eye on the calendar, this is probably one of the most active communities that I’ve been associated with.”
