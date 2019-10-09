SPOTLIGHT ON MORRILL: Native son proud of hometown

MORRILL — When he was a kid, Tony Schuler stayed busy growing up on a farm south of Morrill. Today, he stays busy with his storage unit business and as a stay-at-home dad to his 2-year-old son. And then there’s his role as the Morrill village board chairman.

After being elected to the village board five years ago, Schuler was selected as chairman pro-tem at his first meeting. The board chairman stepped down the next meeting, and Schuler has held the role of chairman since. It’s not a position he takes lightly, and he realizes that it’s quite a substantial learning experience working on any board.

“You realize you don’t just change everything out the door,” he said. “It just doesn’t happen. If you have those goals, they’re going to be re-looked at. Not that your advice isn’t important, but you’ve got four other board members you have to get along with, and it’s ultimately all those board members’ vote, not just yours. Every idea is a great idea. There’s never a bad idea, but how, strategically, do we work with these ideas.”

The budget process has been interesting for Schuler, and he enjoys the process of seeing projects come together.

“I enjoy seeing things succeed, big projects,” Schuler said. “There’s just every bit about the town that I do enjoy. My pride is to have Morrill be here for my kids. That was the biggest thing. I want to see the future of Morrill.”

Schuler’s wife, Courtney (Thomas), grew up on another farm north of Morrill, so the pair have deep roots in the community. Those roots, families still in town, business ties in town and a love of the western Nebraska area have kept the Schulers in Morrill.

“Western Nebraska is very unique,” Schuler said. “There is so much to take in with the (Scotts Bluff National) Monument, the Oregon Trail, Farm & Ranch (Museum), Chimney Rock, Agate Fossil Beds, Carhenge. If you were to focus in this area, you could spend a week and not see it all.

"If you don’t know much about agriculture, we’re very unique. We’re from pivots to setting irrigation tubes or gated pipe. ... This area is challenging for farmers, as we all know with the last year — between hail and water and rain to get planted, it’s been a struggle.”

Schuler spent a few years right after high school living with his cousin in Scottsbluff, working for his uncle at Gering Valley Plumbing. Schuler loved the plumbing profession, but the life in Morrill drew him back.

“I went back to farming, where my heart was,” he said. “That led me into my trucking business and then into storage units. It put me in Morrill, and I realized how nice a small town is with concrete and pavement and grocery stores and what you needed other than a clothing store.”