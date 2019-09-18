SIDNEY — To paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of Sidney’s demise have been greatly exaggerated, its leaders say.

When Cabela’s, Sidney’s largest employer, sold to Bass Pro Shops, an estimated 1,500 jobs went away in the community. Mayor Roger Gallaway said the residents have remained strong, even coming up with slogans such as "#thepowerofus" and "#sidneystrong" and “the lights are still on.”

“Sidney is a great place to be,” Gallaway said. “The people, the community, the quality of living, would be hard to match anywhere. ... All of that refers back to the power and the resiliency of the people and the positive nature and the ability to work together and just not be willing to quit. It would be easy to quit, but there’s a lot of people who believe that this is a community worth fighting for.”

Sidney has worked to recruit new businesses, and has added about 300 new jobs over the last 2 1/2 years to take some of the sting out of the Cabela’s loss. Among those new businesses or existing businesses adding positions are Lukjan Great Plains (50 jobs created so far and 10 more projected in the next year), Agri-Plastics (85 and 10), Vitalix (30 and 5), NexGen Outfitters (11 and 5), Highby Outdoors (10 new jobs) and UST Global’s Xpanxion subsidiary with 70 new jobs and another 100-plus expected by the end of 2020.

Xpanxion Office Manager Kari Fecht is a former Cabela’s employee who sees the benefit of being in Sidney.

“The one thing I do know about the people of Sidney is they’re dedicated to Sidney and to Nebraska,” she said. “The people who are still here have roots here and they don’t want to leave. Just like all Midwesterners, we’re hard workers and to be able to move into a position with UST is going to maintain people here in Sidney, if not help Sidney out communitywise, if these people are commuting in from the close by towns.”

NexGen is a company made up of former Cabela’s employees who were displaced by the merger. Part of what brought the team together was simply a desire to stay in Sidney.

“We’ve all got houses and farms and kids in every layer of the school system,” Marketing Director Jeremy Nesbitt said. “We have spouses in the new hospital, spouses in the school system, and we just really wanted to figure out how to stay here.”

Sidney School District Superintendent Jay Ehler emphasized how well the community came together in the face of a difficult situation.

“When the announcement (of the Bass Pro-Cabela’s merger) first happened, there was a lot of negative,” he said. “There was a lot of ‘poor us,’ and probably for that first year, there were a lot of us who were feeling sorry for ourselves and ‘Oh man, what are we going to do now?’

"But then after about a year or so, what I actually have observed is the community rallying together. The City and the Chamber of Commerce are working hard to try to get new businesses, regardless of whether it’s a small, middle or large business. Now, it’s a community that has shown its pride and continues to work hard to make it an evolving, successful community in general.”

Ehler said the opening 2019-20 school year enrollment was 1,225, down from the 1,380 the district saw in 2015-16. The 2019-20 enrollment, however, is only down 20 students from the opening of 2018-19 and only down nine students from the end of last year. The decrease, Ehler said, is not as drastic as many had feared. The free and reduced cost school lunch program has increased from about 33% of the school’s population to about 43%.

The changing dynamic of the population in Sidney has resulted in lower property values. Ehler said the valuations have gone down approximately 17%, resulting in fewer property tax revenues available for the schools and for the city. He said state aid helps, but it has to be looked at as a year behind.

“Even though we have some financial challenges, we’re still fiscally healthy,” Ehler said. “We could see it coming. It’s almost like we had two to three years to prepare for the reduction in funding, so we were able to do what we needed to do to stay healthy.”

To make up for the reduced revenues, Ehler said some staff positions within the school system have been absorbed as well as a focus on being conservative with spending.

Gallaway said the city has faced the same budget restrictions — cutting $1 million from last year’s requested budget as well as the previous year’s requested budget and another $90,000 from this year’s request.

“The city has worked really hard to cut costs, streamline operations, keeping things as efficient as possible,” he said. “At the same time, you get to a point where a lot of cuts get noticed, and you do start to see some pains from that. It’s a fine line trying to balance the needs of the community and still manage costs.”

Over the last two years, Sidney has not increased its mill levy. This year, there was enough reduction that it could be raised slightly, but Gallaway said staff is trying to keep the impact on property owners minimal.

“Our goal was, in the end, that we do not want a majority of the taxpayers seeing an increase in their property taxes,” he said.

While the number of MLS listed homes for sale in Sidney and the surrounding communities was down to 79, when upwards of 200 houses were on the market at once, property values naturally came down.

“It’s been a harsh economic correction,” Gallaway said. “It’s something that we’re going to keep working to expand our tax base and keep recruiting more businesses to the community because we have a lot to offer.”

When reducing the budget, city staff has worked hard not to cut personnel, instead choosing to put some projects on hold, consolidate services and make cuts to department budgets.

Gallaway said economic stability is vital to the future of Sidney, including the diversification of the types of employers in the community.

“We need to be able to stave off any future problems like we’ve encountered — where you don’t have all your eggs in one basket,” he said. “Overall, to continue to make this an attractive place to live and raise families is really the overarching goal.”

Nesbitt said that diversity is key to Sidney’s survival and growth.

“I think the people that have been the most help (to NexGen) understand that you need to be resilient,” he said. “It’s good to be versatile. I think they’re out looking for other types of businesses and other types of solutions to make sure Sidney’s not so dependent on one type of business or one type of industry in the future.”

The positive nature of the residents is key to that future.

“People see that this is a group of extremely hard working, Midwestern people that simply just don’t have any quit in them,” Gallaway said. “Prospective businesses and people relocating to the community, even from the Front Range as we’ve seen, find that very attractive. We’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves. This is a community of people that pick themselves up by the boot straps and say let’s work to make things better and move forward.”

Motivation for the residents of Sidney came in part from an unlikely source. An anonymous full-page ad placed in the local newspaper showed dozens of light bulbs and sarcastically said “last one out, turn the lights off.”

“To be honest, it had the opposite effect,” Gallaway said. “People rallied around that. You’ll hear that frequently — ‘lights are still on.’ We absolutely rally around that. The lights are still on. We’re not going anywhere. In fact, we’ll be stronger in the end than we were before.”