TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Torrington Mayor Randy Adams points to stability as the driving force behind the city’s past success, and also for it’s future sustainability.

With the budget put in place in July, Adams said Torrington stands in sound financial condition.

“We remain in pretty good shape because we’ve determined over the years that this city, because of the nature of where it sits, we have to remain pretty conservative from a financial aspect,” the first-year mayor said. “The budget has reflected a very conservative approach for many, many years. Even though we’re losing potential revenue and the thought that maybe the state is going to cut back our revenue, we still remain in pretty solid shape in terms of our budget.”

In the last couple of years, the community has taken some hits, including the closing of the Western Sugar factory and the local ethanol plant as well as the town’s primary retail store in Shopko. With the loss of Shopko, residents were forced to go to Cheyenne or Scottsbluff to shop for basic needs, but Adams said sales tax numbers haven’t dropped off.

“Our sales tax receipts are remaining pretty constant, in fact they’re going up a little bit,” Adams said. “We had a pipeline go through in the last year or so, and that brought a lot of workers in and a lot of sales, motels, gas and restaurants. That probably boosted it to a degree, but now that they’re gone, it really hasn’t impacted our sales tax receipts. For some reason, sales taxes are remaining pretty stable and moving up a little bit.”

A strong Main Street business community has helped keep numbers strong. Unique Main Street retail offerings such as a specialty bread shop, a specialty Wyoming gift and apparel store and Vandel Drug, a long-time variety store and pharmacy along with primarily filled storefronts downtown reflect the drive of the citizens, Adams said.

“The people I talk to in economic development still remain very optimistic,” he said. “There’s a very positive group of people living here. We’ve taken some hits, but we’re still in pretty good spirits.”

Multi-million dollar construction projects are underway at Community Hospital and Eastern Wyoming College along with a $1.5 million project to rebuild the frontage road along U.S. Highway 26 on the east end of town. Goose Park has recently been renovated, and O’Reilly Auto Parts is being constructed at the intersection of U.S. Highways 26 and 85.

Adams said potential hemp production could bring 150 more jobs to the community in the next couple of years. The USDA has been slow creating its regulations for the product, so production will likely be put off until the next growing season.

“There is a lot of optimism with the potential of hemp coming to this part of Wyoming,” he said. “This is their ideal spot. If they can get all the arrangements made, this is where they want hemp to flourish.”

The nearby Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution has approximately 350 full-time employees from Torrington and surrounding communities.

“It’s been a very positive thing for the city,” Adams said. “When it was being built, there was all kinds of anti-prison propaganda going around saying ‘it’s going to ruin your community.’ Well, it has been nothing but positive. A lot of those people who do live in Torrington are our taxpayers, they spend money, they live here, they’re good citizens, they’re good people to have, so it certainly hasn’t hurt us.”

Long-term, Torrington appears to be set up for success.

“I think long-term Torrington is going to be much like Torrington has been in the past,” Adams said. “That is a very stable community. The fact that we’re agriculture based, we’re going to ride through the booms and the busts that affect the rest of the state better than they would.

"We’re not going to benefit nearly as much as some other municipalities when there’s a boom, but we’re not going to suffer nearly as much as those other municipalities when there’s a bust either. That’s been the history of Torrington over a long period of time.”