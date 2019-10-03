TORRINGTON, Wyo. — With 35 years of experience in education and 19 years of experience on the City Council, Randy Adams may be new to the role of mayor in Torrington, Wyoming, but he brings plenty of leadership experience to the position.

Adams grew up in Nebraska in the rural town of Potter. After graduating in 1965, he went to the University of Wyoming and met his wife, Barb. It’s also there where he faced the first major decision about his future.

“I went to school in ’65 to the University of Wyoming with the intent of being an engineer,” Adams said. “It didn’t take but about three or four months for me to realize that wasn’t going to work out. I bounced around to different areas, went to arts and sciences, went to the business college and so on. I had an advisor at the business college at the university who said, ‘Why don’t you just drop out? You’re wasting your time, save your parents some money.’ And it made me mad. From that time on, I didn’t have any trouble all the way until I got through school.”

He found the college of education, found some good instructors, and the rest is history. Adams has never forgotten the words of that advisor though, saying, “I remember his face, I remember his office, I remember everything about that day.”

After graduation from the university, Adams’ first position was a graveyard shift, stacking sugar in the Torrington sugar factory. Shortly after, he got a call from Longmont, Colorado, schools and accepted a teaching position. After 3½ years there, an opening came up in Torrington. From 1973 through his retirement in 2008, Adams taught in Torrington and also coached football, basketball and baseball. For that, he was recently inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

In 1985, Adams teamed up with Craig Sodaro to research Wyoming history, and the pair ended up writing and having published two history textbooks that were used in the Wyoming Public Schools for about 20 years — "Wyoming: Courage in a Lonesome Land" and "Frontier Spirit: The Story of Wyoming."

“That was a good time when I could be a historian and travel the state doing research,” Adams said. “As a result of that, for another 20 years, we traveled the state and did presentations on Wyoming history and all kinds of things to do with Wyoming and economics and so on.”

Retirement from teaching led Adams to a position as the program director for the Wyoming Family Literacy Project and then as president and CEO of Leadership Training Services, a nonprofit that provided training for newly-elected mayors and city councilmen across the 99 municipalities in the state of Wyoming. The program also continued education after that for individuals who needed further training, such as how to conduct a meeting, financial responsibilities and ethics for their positions.

Adams praised the city staff for going above and beyond expectations for any project he has requested. He also indicated that the citizens of Torrington have been very receptive to requests for help.

“The community has really stepped up and helped out,” Adams said. “Rather than complain — they don’t typically call the mayor and complain, they call the mayor and wonder what they can do. It’s been a really uplifting thing for me.”

Adams said that community attitude was prevalent during his days teaching and coaching as well.

“This community produces great kids, whether it be in football or baseball or basketball,” he said. “We’ve always had great kids show up and quality parents supporting them. It’s a reflection of what this community is like. It’s just a good ol’ solid, stable, supportive community.”