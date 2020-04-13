Spring snow storm blankets area

Although Tuesday may be a little warmer, another round of cold weather is expected to arrive in the Panhandle on Wednesday afternoon.

Over the weekend, the Scottsbluff area saw between 1-2 inches of snow, with another 2-4 inches predicted this week. In the Melbeta and Alliance areas, totals of around two inches were reported over the weekend.

“We had a report of 4.5 inches there in Crawford,” Jared Allen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

Areas in the northern Panhandle reported totals of 6-7 inches, Allen said.

“We’re definitely going to be below normal temperature-wise through much of the week,” Allen said.

On Tuesday, the high is expected to be in the low to mid-40s.

“We’ve got our eyes focused on Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon,” Allen said.

A winter storm system is expected to move through the area starting with rain on Wednesday afternoon, bringing temperatures in the mid-20s to low-30s with it.

“We’re still fine tuning the details but we’re getting more confident about snowfall amounts,” Allen said. “Right now, 2-4 inches looks to be a pretty safe bet.”

Things will warm back up on Friday, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s to low-50s. Scottsbluff should see highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

“This weekend is going to be rather nice,” Allen said. “We just got to get through Wednesday and Thursday.”