21st Century Equipment hosting Farmer Strong benefit concert

SCOTTSBLUFF — 21st Century Equipment announces the company will sponsor a benefit concert to support farmers affected by the Gering-Fort Laramie canal breach and tunnel collapse.

This benefit concert dubbed “Farmer Strong” will feature Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band and Ned LeDoux at the Gering Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 5. 21st Century Equipment will donate 100% of the ticket proceeds to the Fort Laramie Canal Breach Disaster Relief Fund to support area producers affected by the canal breach and tunnel collapse.

“If we are successful with this benefit concert, I believe we can leverage our investment in these two great bands many times over for the benefit of the affected growers who, despite becoming eligible for crop insurance recently, and the imminent return of water to the canal system, still face devastating losses,” Owen Palm, CEO of 21st Century Equipment, said.

“We hope to sell 2,500+ tickets for the concert and are hopeful that other businesses in the area purchase large blocks of tickets for their customers and employees. At the end of the night, our goal is to present a check for $100,000 to the Disaster Relief Fund.”

Terry Gass, vice president of marketing/district manager of 21st Century Equipment, said, “The relationships you develop with the farmers and ranchers that we depend on runs much deeper than the transaction. They are our customers, our neighbors, our friends, our partners, and they even feel like family at times.

“We go where the farmers and ranchers go, financially and emotionally. We are honored that we can do something positive and give something back to them in their time of need.”

Chancey Williams was raised on a ranch near the small town of Moorcroft, Wyoming, where his mother is a recently retired school teacher, his dad and brother ranch, and his other brother is the head coach of a notable high school wrestling dynasty.

Ned LeDoux was born in Kaycee, Wyoming. LeDoux had been a drummer in his dad Chris’ band, Western Underground, since 1998. When his dad died from cancer in 2005, LeDoux continued to tour with his father’s band to keep the musical spirit of Chris LeDoux alive. This drove him to pick up the guitar and try his hand at some of his dad’s songs.

The cost for lighting and sound equipment has been generously provided for this event by the Torrington Livestock Market. The venue for the concert at the Five Rocks Outdoor Amphitheater is being donated by the City of Gering.

Tickets will be $50, $35, and $25 each and will be available on KNEB and 21st Century Equipment’s websites as well as other outlets to be announced. Advertising support for this event has been graciously provided by KNEB, KERM, KGOS, Star-Herald, Torrington Telegram and 21st Century Equipment.