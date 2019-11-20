Tim Gieschen with 21st Century Equipment has been named as the newest member of the Airport Authority of the County of Scott Bluff. A seat on the board opened up in September following the death of longtime board chairman Don Overman.

“Scottsbluff has been my home base for the past 10 years,” Gieschen said. “Our company is spread out over three states so aviation is obviously a part of the business.”

He added the Western Nebraska Regional Airport is a valuable asset to the community, so he’s already attended some meetings to become more familiar with the airport’s operation.

“I wanted to make sure the airport is well taken care of and can continue to serve the people of the area,” he said. “I wanted to be part of the legacy that’s here.”

During the board’s November meeting, Airport Director Raul Aguallo gave an update on what he called a “pretty quiet month.”

The airport had been receiving positive feedback from passengers who use the pre-check service offered for the past two months by the Transportation Safety Administration.

“Passenger screening is less intense so they don’t have to remove all the items out of their bags,” Aguallo said. “They can still walk through with basic items like a wristwatch and they don’t have to unpack their computers. It makes the check-in process a lot faster.”

Passengers were also pleased with Sky West Airlines for moving a flight to Sunday to better accommodate business travelers. Some extra Saturday flights will be added as well during the holiday season.

Aguallo reported that airport staff is still working to repair damage left behind from two August hailstorms that hammered the community.

“All the roofs were totaled, so they’ll have to be replaced,” he said. “Some of the rooftop HVAC units took significant damage, as well as three of our trucks. It will probably take until next year to get all the repairs completed.”

Now that the harvest season is finished, the airport realized some profit from its farm operation on surrounding property. Aguallo said they were able to sell about 10,000 bushels of corn with another 3,600 bushels to sell once the price goes back up.

Of course, the month wasn’t entirely quiet. Aguallo reported to the board about a “wayward trucker” in a semi-truck who tried to outrun several law enforcement agencies, taking out two fences and striking a power pole on airport property before rolling over.

The cost of repairs will run in the $19,000 range, including the installation of temporary emergency fencing. The airport also billed about $3,900 in overtime to clean up the damage left behind.

“Our insurance should pay for the majority of the damage,” Aguallo said. “The Canadian trucking company the driver worked for called and offered to cover any damage that insurance didn’t pay.”

Ironically, the driver involved in the incident was an owner/operator, therefore, he destroyed his own truck.

The next meeting of the Airport Authority of the County of Scott Bluff is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 a.m. in the airport conference room.