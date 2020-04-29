Star-Herald accepting photos for Creative Mask Challenge

Since the CDC and public health officials recommended that people who visit public locations where cloth masks, there have been some creative masks seen out in public.

Some people have crafted masks by sewing them. Others have gone the no-sew method and used bandannas and even T-shirts. We’ve also heard of people getting creative and customizing their masks.

The Star-Herald is looking to readers to show us your creative masks, while promoting public safety. Readers are invited to submit selfies and photos of themselves wearing the masks they have been sorting to us via starherald.com. Submissions will be posted online and select submissions will be featured in a Star-Herald photo page.

And, if being featured in the Star-Herald is not enough, one fortunate person in our Creative Mask Challenge will win a $100 gift card to Main Street Market. The Star-Herald will conduct a random drawing of all persons who have submitted photos. We’ll announce that winner on the Star-Herald Facebook page Friday, 12 p.m.

Show us your masks. Submit photos via our submission form: https://www.starherald.com/photosubmissions/ Please make sure to include your name and other information so that we can identify you and reach out to you once we’ve done our drawing.