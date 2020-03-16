Star-Herald closing its office to walk-in customers

The Star-Herald is closing our offices to walk-in customers. This decision isn’t made lightly and will not affect our newspaper operations. Our parent company, Lee Enterprise views this as an effort and responsibility to protect our customers, employees and help in the possible spread of COVID-19.

Our news, advertising, classifieds, circulation and production departments are operating at full strength. All our services are operating and newspaper delivery schedules are not affected.

If you need to contact our offices to place an obituary, classified advertisement, regular advertisement, a story idea, or any other questions you can call the office at 308-632-9000.

We appreciate your understanding and assure you we will continue to provide you with the most up-to-date information on what is happening in our local community, our nation and world.

Thank you.​

Publisher Rich Macke