MITCHELL — Both of Mitchell’s school principals have been recognized as Principal of the Year for 2018-19 by their professional associations.

Mitchell High School principal Heath Peters was recognized by the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals in Region V, which includes all schools west of a line from Valentine to North Platte and McCook.

Mitchell Elementary School principal Kirk Kuxhausen received his designation as Principal of the Year from Region V of the Nebraska Association of Elementary School Principals.

Both groups are affiliated with the Nebraska Council of School Administrators, which is dedicated to providing high professional standards by focusing on the state and educational challenges of the schools and the youth they serve.

“Our staff is the reason our school is so successful,” Peters said. “We have great teachers who are dedicated to the kids and are always willing to go the extra mile for them.”

He said the school works a lot with staff on student engagement and classroom management.

“The teachers are the specialists in their field because it’s their interest area,” he said. “We try to help our teachers become better teachers so they can feel better about what they do.”

Peters said that because Mitchell is in close proximity to Scottsbluff, students have the opportunity to enroll in higher level courses through Western Nebraska Community College.

“We have a teacher here who can teach college algebra and statistics,” he said. “We give the kids every opportunity to grow beyond our normal curriculum. We provide a lot of offerings for a small school.”

About 90% of the 300-member high school student body is active in at least one activity. Some of the recent programs are the Mitchell-Morrill FFA and the Tigers Committed program, started by students to promote drug-free lifestyles among their peers.

Peters started his teaching career in 1995 in Hay Springs before coming to Mitchell in 1997 as a social studies teacher. He was promoted to principal in 2006.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve built in Mitchell and the parents for their support,” he said. “Our test scores are good as far as state assessment is concerned. Like I said, I attribute that to our staff. But like any rural school, the budget is always a challenge.”

Kuxhausen knows the Mitchell school system well. He attended there.

“I try to stay humble about the award because most principals are doing the best they can,” Kuxhausen said. “It’s a tough job and everyone deserves to be recognized.”

He said the challenges are different for elementary schools because principals deal more with staff than in the high schools. At Mitchell, the elementary staff is at 63 members.

“We also have kids who come from diverse backgrounds and different family structures that are different than when I was growing up,” he said. “State mandates for testing is also challenging. It’s tough to throw that on young kids.”

Kuxhausen started his career in the 1980s, teaching business and math classes at Minatare High School. He also coached football, basketball and track and field. That was followed by a position as an elementary guidance counselor.

“I took four years off from education when I became an insurance adjuster,” he said. “I’d been doing that during the summers while I was still teaching.”

In 1998, he returned to Minatare to serve six years as the school’s K-12 principal. In 2004 he returned home to Mitchell as their elementary school principal.

“The part I love the most about the job is the kids,” he said. “Elementary kids like to hug you and you can tell they like being here.”

Kuxhausen said he’s also appreciative of the support from the parents and the wider community. One project he pointed out was the fundraiser to get new playground equipment for the elementary school.