At the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon, halls were a little more vacant than usual, though cases proceeded. In one courtroom, the sounds of revelry could be heard as multiple adoptions were celebrated.

The state’s court system is attempting to keep business running as usual despite limitations on the size of groups and other preventative measures are taken throughout the state to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

At the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse, a sign has been posted on the entryway, noting that public access to the courthouse is limited to “those individuals who have official business with the courts or other offices.”

It notes that “no one will be allowed to attend any court hearings unless you are an attorney or a party in the case.”

Other signs of preventative measures include a stand holding hand sanitizer in the entryway and posters about recommended measures to prevent the spread of the coronvirus.

Last week, Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Mike Heavican ordered that all state courts remain open and that the state justice system will proceed, with caution. Heavican spelled out who should not come to court: anyone who has traveled abroad in the past 14 days; people asked to self-quarantine by public officials or health care providers; and people exhibiting symptoms of an infectious respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Heavican has told attorneys and court officials to carefully screen litigants and witnesses to make sure that they don’t fit into any of the above categories, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Corey Steele, state court administrator, said that limitations at some courthouses have been put into place by the county’s themselves, rather than from the state’s judicial branch. None of the state’s courthouses are owned by the state’s judicial system and many have other county offices within those buildings, Steele told the Star-Herald.

On Monday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined guidance that gatherings be limited to 10 people or less, which resulted in cancellations of services at churches, postponements of funeral services and other changes throughout the state. Steele said judicial officials are trying to balance those safety and prevention recommendations of limiting the people who come into contact with the court system with the needs for courts to stay in operation to provide state-mandated services.

“We are trying to balance the fact that we really want to keep the courts opening and operational for those citizens who have business,” Steele said. “We have been working with each court to come up with those services that are statutorily mandated and determine what is critically essential.”

Both civil and criminal trials have been postponed, but functions such as arraignments need to continue. When possible, video and teleconferencing is being done, instead of having clients, attorneys and others coming to the courthouse.

Federal courts in Nebraska ceased trials in March and will leave it to judges and attorneys to decide when and whether pretrial hearings are conducted, Chief Justice U.S. District Judge John Gerard told the Omaha World-Herald last week.

The Nebraska Judicial Branch has designated a page on its website to share information regarding state courts during this time: https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/nebraska-judicial-branch-emergency-status-information.