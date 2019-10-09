SCOTTSBLUFF — State of Nebraska teammates were recognized Wednesday, Oct. 9 by the governor’s office for their years of public service to Nebraska.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley addressed those present at Wednesday’s event at the Nebraska Extension Office auditorium in Scottsbluff. Foley thanked state employees for dedicating their careers to serving others.

“Your longevity to state government is so meaningful,” he said. “Because of your dedication, we have a strong workforce and we are grateful for what you’ve given to Nebraska.”

Employees received coffee mugs for reaching their 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, 25 years, 30 years, 35 years and 40 years as a state employee. Fifty state employees from across the Panhandle were recognized, although some were not present.

For Diana Smith, her 15 years of service has turned into a passion for serving others.

“The first four days that I worked there, I told them I wasn’t going to stay because it wasn’t my cup of tea,” Smith said. “Now I’m here and I love all my members. That’s the most important part, taking care of our members because vets are the most important part of our lives.”

She said she likes visiting with veterans about what they did when they were young and listening to their stories.

Smith works as a cook for the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

John Lutz was recognized for his 20 years of service in the Department of Transportation.

“A lot of our work in transportation, like cleaning roads, we still need Mother Nature’s help,” he said.

Paul Howard has worked for the Department of Transportation for 40 years and is proud to serve Nebraska. He hopes the citizens understand state personnel are there to make everything function, which requires some inconveniences on occasion.

“Even though we’re an inconvenience, we’re trying to help,” Howard said. “In order to make the roads better, we have to inconvenience you and stop you once in a while.”

Robert Boecking was recognized for his 10 years of service to the department of transportation and said he enjoys working with his colleagues.

“There’s a lot of good people in our department,” he said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts declared October as State of Nebraska Teammate Recognition Month to acknowledge the dedicated service of state employees across the state. Ricketts’ personnel will travel to seven cities across the state throughout October to recognize 1,670 public service men and women, who have a combined total of 35,315 years of public service to the state.

So far, state service ceremonies have been held in Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The remaining stops include Beatrice, Norfolk, Omaha and Lincoln.

In an Excellence in State Service program, Ricketts wrote, “Every day, you and your fellow teammates work together to deliver on our mission of making state government more effective, more efficient, and customer focused.”

