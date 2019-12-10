Nebraska’s federal and state officials were encouraged by news Tuesday that House Democrats have reached a tentative agreement with labor leaders and the White House on a revised United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

While the new deal is not finalized, the USMCA would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. Negotiating teams from the three countries were set to work out the final details, and the measure will have to pass votes in the U.S. House and Senate before final approval. The USMCA has been one of President Donald Trump’s top priorities.

“I think it sends a message all around the world that we are serious about trade, we want a level playing field, and that we are willing to work hard in good-faith negotiations to arrive at good trade agreements,” U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith told the Star-Herald in a telephone interview. “There were some inadequacies in NAFTA that they’re updating according to realities that exist around the world and certainly within North America. Technology is different. Energy supplies are different. Rules of origin are different for automobile manufacturing. This doesn’t make everything perfect, but it is a huge step in the right direction. It certainly sends a message to China that we are very serious about leveling the playing field in terms of trade.”

Sen. Ben Sasse told the agreement is a win for Nebraska agriculture.

“It’s about dang time, and it took a messy fight, but here’s the great news: we’ve earned a win for Nebraska farmers and ranchers,” Sasse said in an e-mail statement. “I’ve been working with the president for more than a year now, pushing Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi to get this done. I’m glad House Democrats have stopped stonewalling so we can let Nebraska keep feeding the world.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts said the measure is the end result of extensive work to reach an agreement.

“Congratulations to President Trump on securing bipartisan support for his historic USMCA deal,” Ricketts said in a press release. “The president and his team have tirelessly worked to build bipartisan support for it in Congress. Approval of this trade agreement will expand opportunities for Nebraska’s farm families, and we look forward to its final approval.”

Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, also called the agreement a victory for Nebraska producers.

“After much negotiation, I am pleased to hear that the Trump administration and House Democrats have reached a deal on USMCA,” Fischer said in a press release. “This is a major step toward finalizing this important trade agreement for Nebraska agriculture, businesses, and manufacturing. It is time for Congress to get this deal done and help bring certainty to our farmers and ranchers.”

Smith said completion of the USMCA allows officials to look forward to other agreements.

“USMCA in terms of agriculture in Nebraska is very similar, so getting this done gives some certainty, but it also helps set the table for further trade agreements,” he said. “The (United Kingdom) wants a trade agreement. Obviously, we’re moving forward with Japan. I think there are great opportunities, especially in the more populated countries of Asia that there is good capacity to expand on trade in Asia as we do move forward with more and more trade agreements.”