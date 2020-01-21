State gives county weed department perfect score

Each year, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture evaluates county weed control authorities on how they’re progressing on control of noxious weeds and other activities.

Scotts Bluff County was recently evaluated and scored 1,000 points out of a possible 1,000 for the work the authority does.

“The state has a point system to measure everything from office procedures to how we work with the public,” Jeff Schledewitz, the county’s weed superintendent, said during Monday’s county board meeting. “They also look at our outreach with the media, and especially what we’re doing to control noxious weeds.

Nebraska currently has seven noxious weeds on its list: Musk Thistle, Plumeless Thistle, Canada Thistle, Leafy Spurge, Knapweed (spotted and diffuse), Field Bindweed and Purple Loosestrife.

Schledewitz said that “weed season” is fast approaching. They start a weed sterilization program in March and April, working with several businesses throughout the county.

Spraying for noxious weeds starts in May, which takes up most of their time until October. Schledewitz said he likes to be finished by Halloween.

“It’s during dry seasons when we see the most problems with noxious weeds,” he said. “There’s not a lot of competition from grasses. Our main culprit in this area is Canada Thistle. Field Bindweed is also on our county noxious weed list and we see a lot of that across the valley.”

Since 1988, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has cooperated with the Nebraska Agriculture Department on occasion for the introduction of bio-controls for noxious weeds.

Several years ago, Scotts Bluff County introduced a non-native insect species that specifically targets noxious weeds.

“We haven’t used bio-control in at least 12 years,” Schledewitz said. “The ag department talks about it as another tool along with chemical application for weed control. It does come in handy in areas where you can’t get to it with any type of machinery.”

Schledewitz said bio-control is also expensive due to all the precautions necessary to introduce an insect population into ag production areas. While some federal grant funding was available in earlier years, those have been largely discontinued.

Seeds from noxious weeds can be commonly spread through the movement of machinery, trucks, equipment and other vectors.

Schledewitz said the Nebraska Department of Agriculture has prescribed methods to minimize the problem. Information is available from the County Weed Control Authority office at 785 Rundell Rd. in Gering. Their number is 308-436-6799.