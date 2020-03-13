State government officials, health professionals and school districts are working together to monitor the spread of the coronavirus. In a press conference Friday, March 13, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said if COVID-19 spreads to the community at large and cannot be traced to a specific source, then he could order schools to close in the affected region for six to eight weeks.

Ricketts said while there are 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Friday, the disease has not reached the threshold to close schools.

“We don’t have community spread right now,” he said. “What I mean by community spread is we have people we don’t know how they got it. Public health is working very diligently to trace back how those people got it and it’s primarily related to travel cases.”

Ricketts, along with medical officials, education leaders and mayors addressed concerns about the virus during a press conference at the state capitol.

Throughout the press conference, Ricketts emphasized there are various state officials and leaders working together to ensure the safety of Nebraskans.

“We’re going to continue to work to keep Nebraskans healthy and safe,” Ricketts said. “I want people to treat this seriously, but we also want to make sure people understand the nature of it in Nebraska.”

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said he has received numerous calls from school officials concerned about rules and regulations about state requirements on instructional hours.

“Don’t worry about your hours right now. Worry about your public good and the directions you’re going.”

While the impacts of COVID-19 on education change rapidly, Blomstedt said it’s likely the annual statewide academic testing in the spring will be impacted. Still, he wants districts to make decisions that are best for them and their communities, knowing he supports their decisions.

Blomstedt emphasized the role school district staff have as being leaders in their communities while also working to run operations normally for families, including concerns about food.

As they continue to monitor the spread, Ricketts said there are two indicators that could prompt him to close schools.

The first indicator would be if health officials determine that 1% of the population in that region contracts the disease.

“As we approach 1% of the population having the virus, that’s when we, at the state, will make the decision to close down schools large public gatherings,” Ricketts said. “That’s going to be the trigger that we have at the state.”

Ricketts suggested that spread could be determined through computer modeling. If officials see a spike in symptoms but a drop in flu cases, that could be an indicator of community spread.

The public health lab and the University of Nebraska Medical Center are both capable of testing 100 cases of the coronavirus daily. Private labs are also preparing to offer more tests. Ricketts said those two labs have conducted 90 tests since the first positive case.

Until the state and medical professionals are able to get the testing available to determine when a region is approaching that 1%, Ricketts said he will use a rule of thumb. The rule of thumb would be if there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Omaha and one to two cases in Lincoln that health officials cannot trace back to an origin like international travel or a large, public event where someone tested positive for the virus, then he would close down schools in that region for 6 to 8 weeks.

Working with Bloomstedt, Ricketts said for the rest of the state the rule would be if within an Educational Service Unit there is a case they cannot trace back the origin, then they will close the schools. There are 17 ESUs across the state. In the event an entire ESU closed from a COVID-19 case, neighboring districts would also have the option to close.

“Our goal is to make sure that we slow down the spread of the virus so that we don’t overwhelm the health care system and can take care of those folks, who are generally going to be elderly, generally going to have an underlying health condition, to provide them the care that they need,” Ricketts said.

The overarching goal of state efforts to mitigate and prevent further spread of the disease is to keep all Nebraskans healthy and safe.