State plans in-person primary election with precautions

On Tuesday, May 12, polls will be open for registered Nebraska voters who want to vote in-person. But they should be aware that restrictions to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus will make voting procedures somewhat different.

Scotts Bluff County Clerk and Election Commissioner Kelly Sides said it’s possible the number of people coming to the polls could be significantly lower in this election cycle.

In 2016, Scotts Bluff County recorded almost 5,000 total voters, both early and in-person. But in 2020, almost 5,900 people have already requested an early voting ballot.

Business closures due to the coronavirus have also made it necessary for the county to change polling locations for several precincts. Signage will be posted to inform voters of the change.

Different locations

Persons residing in the Scottsbluff 4 precinct usually vote at the Guadalupe Center. Next Tuesday, they will need to report to the Lakota Lutheran Center, 1200 East Overland.

Voters in the Scottsbluff 6 precinct usually vote at the First State Bank downtown location. They will need to report to the Calvary Lutheran Church Education Wing at 17 East 27th St. on Tuesday.

The Village of Morrill has also changed its polling locations. Persons who usually vote at Morrill Manor and at the Morrill Grade School (Ford A and B precincts) will vote next Tuesday at the Morrill Early Childhood Building in the Tri-Community Preschool located at 508 Jefferson Ave.

Polls across Nebraska’s Mountain Time Zone will be open on May 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. When voters get to the polls, they’ll find additional safety measures in place.

Health recommendations

Panhandle Public Health District has recommended that all voters coming to the polls be wearing a mask.

“Masks will be available at our polling sites for both the voters and election workers,” Sides said. “I would imagine that if it’s something the voters want to wear, they’ll already have them on when they come to the polls.”

Sides said that depending on the physical space available, polling places will have one entrance and one exit. That arrangement has been in effect for years in Gering, where all the city’s registered voters do so at the Gering Civic Center.

Six-foot social distancing protocols will also be in place for voters, poll workers and placement of the individual voting booths.

Earlier this year, new voting equipment was issued to every voting precinct in the state. The May 12 primary will be the first official election for using the new technology. While the Americans with Disabilities Act accessible terminals are different, the act of voting will stay the same for most people.

How to vote

“Voters will still need to completely fill in the oval next to the candidate’s name to cast a vote,” Sides said. “We’ll issue individual black pens for the voters to keep after they’ve turned in their ballot to the poll workers.”

She added the plastic sleeves where the ballots are placed will be wiped down with disinfectant after each use.

Scotts Bluff County is still seeking poll workers for the primary election. A second mailer was sent out last week with information on how to apply.

Poll workers can be as young as 16, but anyone 18 and over must be registered to vote in the county. Ideally, there would be five poll workers per precinct.

“A lot of people who were going to serve for the primary dropped out because of coronavirus concerns,” Sides said. “They still want me to keep them in mind for the general election in November.”

People with questions about polling location changes or other information can call the County Clerk’s Office at 308-466-6600.

“With the large number of early voting ballots requested, I don’t know how big the turnout will be for this primary,” Sides said. “Just be patient and we’ll get everyone taken care of.”