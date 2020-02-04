Small, white snowflakes floated to the ground Monday evening through Tuesday morning in the Panhandle, covering sidewalks and roadways as people headed to work.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued a winter weather advisory Monday evening through the overnight hours as a low pressure system moved through the region. Forecasts indicated most of the Panhandle would see accumulations between 2-3 inches of snow, but the northern Panhandle could see accumulations up to 4 inches in Chadron and up to 8 inches in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.

As a low pressure system moves through an area, it causes winds to blow into the system. As the air flows into the low pressure from the surrounding area, it causes the air to rise and the water vapor within it to condense and form clouds and sometimes precipitation.

Rob Cox, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, indicated reports of snow accumulations in the panhandle ranged from 1 inch to 6 inches. North of Scottsbluff, reports indicated snowfall totals of 3-4 inches. Sidney only saw 1 inch of snowfall while Harrison had 6 inches on the ground.

Ahead of the storm, meteoroligists expressed concern about low visibility, but as of Tuesday morning, Cox said reports indicated visibility was not an issue.

“Some of the observations haven’t been anything less than a mile or greater,” he said. “The storm’s lack of visibility hasn’t been that significant.”

For Jim Reisig of Scottsbluff, he was glad to only see a couple inches on the ground when he woke up on Tuesday.

“I hate snow,” Reisig said. “I knew it was coming, but I’m glad for what we got. I have a brother in Lander, Wyoming, who got 1 foot of snow.”

Using his snowblower, Reisig quickly removed snow from his driveway and sidewalk with ease.

“It’s powdery, so it is very easy to move,” he said. “It blows off easily, so I can keep the snowblower in high gear. It beats the shovel.”

Brad Seiter of Gering was also prepared for the snowfall.

“It’s about what they predicted,” he said.

Pushing his snowblower along the sidewalk, Seiter spent some time helping his neighbors.

“I do they neighbors’ houses to help them,” he said. “It’s just some exercise.”

After the last snowstorm, Chuck and Patty Winkler of Scottsbluff were excited for the warmer temperatures over the weekend, which melted the last piles of snow in their yards.

“We had all the snow piled up from the last snow and it was finally gone with the 70 degree weather,” Chuck said. “Now, we have this.”

Still, they said the accumulations weren’t bad.

“With the light snow, it was easy to scoop and didn’t take long,” Patty said. “We hope this is it.”

As the system continued to move through the Panhandle, the area saw small flurries throughout the afternoon hours Tuesday as scattered storms continued into South Dakota.

Despite the snowfall dissipating through Tuesday afternoon, Cox said the forecast for temperature predicts it will not bounce back.

“That is the unfortunate part,” Cox said. “The temperatures will struggle the next couple of days. We might see above freezing temperatures on Thursday and mid-30s into Friday.”

Even if the temperature increases throughout the week, Cox said there is another low pressure system they are tracking on radar that could bring more snow to the southern Panhandle.

“There is another disturbance starting on Thursday and also into Friday, so it looks like we’re in for another round,” Cox said.

Forecast models indicate the system will move further west than Monday’s system, resulting in accumulations along the Colorado Front Range and southeastern Wyoming. Cox said the accumulations in the southern Panhandle will depend on if the system maintains its course.

“The snow is most likely going to be further west, closer to the Front Range,” Cox said. “If the bands set up further east, there could be more snowfall, but the models are suggesting things further west.”

If the system shifts further east, Cox said the southern Panhandle could see accumulations from 3-6 inches. Cox encouraged the public to stay up to date on the weather, especially if people plan to travel later in the week.

lauren.brant@starherald.com

NWS in Cheyenne -

What are the snow accumulation totals around the Panhandle?

SB: 3 to 4 inches north of SB

Gering: Bridgeport:

Alliance:

Torrington:

Harrison 6 inches

average is 3 to 4

Sidney 1 inch

Has the storm system moved through the Panhandle? we could get a few more snowshowers in the panhandle this afternoon = plan to disappate this afternoon (scattered most in N. Panhandle)

With the snow being light, how does that impact visibility?

Some of the observations haven’t been anything less than a mile or greater - they haven’t been that significant

Will another low pressure system follow Monday’s storm?

What does the forecast look like for the return of warmer weather?

unfortunate part; temperatures will struggle the next couple days; maybe above freezing on Thursday and mid 30s

There is another disturbance starting on Thursday and also into Friday - looks like we’re in for another round

snow is most likely going to be further wesst closer to the front range; probably not nearly as heavy

1-2 inches at the most on Friday across Panhandle

if the bands set up further east, it could be more snowfall; the models are suggesting things further west

keep an eye on our updated website and facebook and twitter for further updates; any shift further east could impact snow amounts which is something we could potentially see on Friday;

plan

possibility of shift could accumulate to 3-6 inches; mostly across southern panhandle if it hits

Rob Cox, meteorologist