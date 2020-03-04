A Scottsbluff High School student is being treated at Regional West Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
According to scanner traffic, the girl, ages 15 or 16, had been walking northbound on Fourth Avenue at 27th Street, when she was struck by a vehicle as the driver traveled eastbound on 27th Street . The girl reportedly went over the hood of the vehicle and hit the windshield.
The driver of the vehicle, who police say had stopped for a couple of minutes, left the scene of the collision. She and has been identified as Beverly McKenzie, 70, of Scottsbluff.
The girl was transported to Regional West Medical Center, complaining about leg pain and suffering some abrasions. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
McKenzie has been cited on charges of failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and expired license plates.
The area had been reduced to a 20 mile per hour speed limit earlier this year after a driver had struck a boy as he walked to school. Officers were nearby, conducting enforcement when the collision occurred, according to scanner traffic. They were dispatched to the scene at 7:42 a.m. and arrived within one minute of the call.
