61 students compete in NJAS/NP-AHEC Regional Science Fair

After testing their hypotheses and drawing conclusions on questions from the effects of sugar on melting chocolate to homemade hydraulics, students from across the Panhandle presented their science projects at the fourth annual Regional Science Fair held in the Harms Center on the Western Nebraska Community College campus in Scottsbluff.

Sixty-one students from Alliance, Bayard, Chadron, Garden County, Gering, home school, and Leyton schools presented 48 projects to judges.

Lucas Green and Charles Hirsch, both of Bayard, worked together to study the effect of music on dogs.

“I was sitting at home with my mom and I noticed when we played a soft song, my dog would lay down, but when a pop song came on she got excited,” Green said.

During their research, they discovered dogs can hear at 40 to 60,000 Hertz compared to humans, who hear at 20,000 Hertz.

“Dogs get more sound vibrations than humans,” Green said.

From their study, they concluded dogs react more when listening to pop music. If they repeated the study, Hirsch said they would test more than two dogs and record how many times the dog lays down or moved its head.

Jana Schwartz with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension office was one of the judges. As she tallied the scores, she said she was impressed with all the students’ creativity.

“I hope they know they have the ability to follow what interesst them and find discoveries,” Schwartz said.

Alissa Morales and Olivia Aguilera from Gering Junior High School presented their science project on nuclear reaction after watching a YouTube video.

“We saw a YouTube video where everything went off and we thought it would be cool to make it on a smaller scale,” Morales said.

Using a golf ball to simulate plutonium and a ping pong ball to simulate uranium, they placed mouse traps inside a plastic storage bin and dropped the balls in to see how it reacted.

“The plutonium (golf ball) was faster than the uranium because of the weight,” Morales said. “The heavier ball caused a quicker reaction.”

If they repeated their experiment, Aguilera said they would use a glass bin instead of plastic, since the plastic absorbed some of the reaction. They also would purchase different mouse traps and not secure the traps to a board.

Nolan Dueker of Bayard conducted his science project on optimum planting depth of wheat, since he lives on a farm.

“We have a farm at our house and we need this information to plant our wheat,” he said. “My dad has to feed our family based on the crop production.”

Burying seeds from the surface to 4 inches into the soil, Dueker evaluated the plant’s growth variation.

“The hardest part was keeping up with the watering,” he said.

He concluded 1 to 2 inches below the surface was the ideal planting depth for the coleoptile variety of wheat.

Judge Tammie Gitschel with Gering Public Library was also impressed with the research students conducted.

“It’s phenomenal to see what they came up with,” Gitschel said. “Some of the background study they did, you don’t see until you’re in college.”

For the NJAS contest, Becca Shy of Garden County finished first with her project on physical to digital. Zaili Benish from Leyton finished second with dissolving pain using aspirin. Brooklyn Hoffman from Chadron studied the effect of organic garden scraps on a chicken’s egg production and finished third. Gurnoor Hayer of Gering finished fourth with his gel electrophoresis chamber project. Fifth place went to Peyton Abbott and Trenton Rushman of Leyton for their study of homemade hydraulics. Bayard’s Nolan Dueker finished sixth for his study on optimum planting depth for wheat.

Hayer also finished first in the AHEC contest. Kyle Rote from Garden County took second with his target accuracy project. Shy finished in third.

In the high school contest, Alyson Holt from Leyton finished first with her project on Ooblek: More than just a funny name. Kelsey Horton from Alliance finished second, studying plant pigment and Saphina Achi of Alliance was third with her project on calcium analysis of milk.

The regional winners have the opportunity to compete at the state science fair in April at Weslyn University. All the participants received a light bulb-shaped water bottle for their efforts.