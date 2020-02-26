The orchestra room at Scottsbluff High School was packed on Wednesday, as members of the Omaha Symphony found their seats among the students.

“This is their only opportunity to play with all of them side-by-side,” orchestra teacher Ashley Hillman said of the students.

Although the initial plan was to have all of the students playing with the entire Omaha Symphony, but because there are so many students, they’ll be accompanied by the five members of the Symphony’s residency team.

“We can’t have the entire orchestra, it’s too big,” Hillman said.

When she started teaching in Scottsbluff in 2011, there were less than 30 students involved in the orchestra program. Now, between fifth grade, middle school and high school, there are around 200.

The Residency team came to the area in January to work with students and will rehearse with them one more time prior to their performance this evening.

Because of the distance between Scottsbluff and Omaha, it’s challenging to bring the orchestras together. When the Symphony partnered with Hillman in 2016, they attempted some distance learning using iPads, but it didn’t work well.

“We didn’t even try that this time,” Hillman said. “They just assumed I’d have them ready.”

The students had experience with one of the pieces, Mozart’s Impresario, because they performed it for a concert last year. The other, written by Arcangelo Correlli, has only been on their music stands since January.

That piece is interesting because of Correlli’s concertato, which basically make the orchestra sound like two separate groups. One plays a simpler piece of the song, called the ripieno, while the other plays the more advance piece, or the concertato.

The members of the symphony will take on the concertato along with four of Hillman’s students who were selected to join them.

“It’s a really rich, full sound,” Hillman said.

She works with the students daily for 45 minutes and said they’ve been working hard to get ready for the show. Having a chance to play with the entire symphony orchestra ahead of time allowed them to get tips from a variety of established musicians.

“We don’t have any professional performing groups in the panhandle,” Hillman said. “This is the only place for them to see this level of professional and dedication.”

She said she was grateful for the Omaha Symphony’s willingness to come out west.

“It’s huge,” Hillman said. “I’m so thankful that they came — it means a lot to these kids.”

Tickets for the show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., range from $26-36. They can be purchased by phone at 308-632-4311, online at MidwestTheater.com or in person at the theater office, 1707 Broadway.