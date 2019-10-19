Students showcase musical talents during Old West Weekend Saturday

Ten different marching bands from across the Panhandle were on the beat as they marched down Broadway for the parade performance of Old West Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 19.

After lining up at attention off Broadway along East 15th Street, the Bearcats stood in silence for inspection. Joe Weis, who has judged the marching bands for three years, walked down every row, checking for posture and straight lines, both vertically and horizontally.

“I give the band instructors an opportunity to get everyone lined up before I walk around,” Weis said. “I look for straight lines vertically and horizontally. I also look for locked eyes, good composure.”

Weis added, “It’s also important to have uniform instruments where all the flutes, for example, are held at the same height.”

The marching band that receives the highest marks for the inspection receives the Class Act Award.

The Scottsbluff Bearcats high school marching band concluded Saturday morning’s parade as around 90 students and color guard members marched. Once the students reached Bluffs Middle School, they were proud of their performance.

Eighth-grader Olivia Wharton was one of the banner holders for the Bearcats and was happy with their parade performance. “It was good getting to play,” Wharton said. “It was great to see everyone step up.”

Senior color guard member Emily Starr said her second Old West Weekend was fun.

“The hardest part was staying on the right foot,” Starr said. “My favorite part is marching with the band. It’s taught me procession and how to pick things up quickly.”

Student drum majors Josie Brezenski and Hope Schanaman were confident as they headed into inspection and the parade portion.

“I felt confident with them at attention," Brezenski said. “I hope it sets them up for the field show because they need that body posture on the field and we’ll have better sound.”

Schanaman also hopes their performance inspires other students to join band.

“I hope it inspires middle schoolers to do well in high school band,” she said.

Scottsbluff High School band teacher Frank Ibero was with his students' parade performance and was focused on preparing for the field show.

“The weather certainly cooperated and gave us a really beautiful day,” Ibero said. “I feel good about how our kids at Scottsbluff stepped up.”

With a short break between the parade and field show, the Bearcats grabbed lunch and mentally prepared for their next performance.

“I hope that they can keep the same focus they had here and be in the moment,” Ibero said.

Ibero said it looked like every school’s marching band stepped up to perform their best Saturday.

Bayard band director Sara Schmidt said Saturday’s Old West Weekend was important.

“The importance of a day like today is to get out and show our school pride, let everyone know we are here, that music is important and it is something we all need to work for for all of our students.”

Gering Junior High School marching band members were also nervous prior to marching, but were excited.

“I’m kind of nervous, but I feel like we can do phenomenal,” said Mitchell Moravec, who performs on the drums.

Ethan Bosche was also nervous, but said, “We learn to practice hard and practice how we perform, which helped.”

Results for the Class Act Award and the parade will be announced at 1:30 p.m., prior to the field show at Scottsbluff High School.

lauren.brant@starherald.com

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com