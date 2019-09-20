GERING — Gering High School students got a sweet start to their day Friday as chef Chris Murray served up his famous Dippin Donuts, along with encouragement to not forget fruits and veggies.

Before classes started, students headed to the food service area for doughnuts with their choice of vanilla, chocolate or maple icing. Next was a choice of about nine different toppings, from granola to strawberries and blueberries.

An impromptu survey of student choices revealed that crumbled bacon was the most popular topping, followed closely by chocolate chips.

Mary Carman is the food service director with Taher Dining, the management company that operates the café at Gering and several other schools around the area. She said this is the first time they’ve brought Dippin Donuts to Gering, although they plan to continue the breakfast event about once a month. Chef Tim McLaughlin will also take Dippin Donuts into the elementary schools about once a month.

“The kids really love it," Carman said. “It gets them in for breakfast and they also get fruit and vegetables. It’s a great way to start their day.”

She added that turnout has been excellent. About 50-75 students usually show up for breakfast, but they’re expecting 125-150 for Friday’s Dippin Donuts.

“This gets the kids off to a good start so they aren’t thinking about food all morning,” Carman said.

Murray, from Minneapolis, is Taher Dining’s corporate chef. His current trip had him visiting schools in Scottsbluff, Gering and Alliance. They’ll also provided catering services over the weekend for events in the Gering schools.

“We’d also like to start working with the kids in the school’s culinary program to get them involved in the food production industry,” he said.

Murray has been in the food industry for the past 41 years and said his current job is his best one.

“I’ve done everything from working in pizza joints to working for the president of the United States,” he said. “This is my favorite job I’ve ever had because the kids are amazing. They’re very honest and if they don’t like something, they’ll let you know. I think that’s pretty cool because I go home smiling every day from something the kids said or did. That’s why I like my job.”

