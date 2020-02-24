Young musicians will take the stage with pros on Thursday.

The Omaha Symphony will play two shows at the Midwest Theater this week. The first is geared toward children, the second will be a traditional chamber concert and will include a side-by-side performance with Scottsbluff High School Orchestra students.

The performances will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with a show called “Is There a Doctor in the House?”

“That first concert is our Mission Imagination program,” Joanie Mathis, the Symphony’s vice president of education and community engagement, said. “It’s focused on teaching kids about instruments.”

The show will tell the story of an orchestra who has fallen ill with a mysterious disease that keeps them from playing their instruments.

“There’s a doctor in the house that helps them relearn how to play and get better in time for the concert,” Mathis said.

The program will put children in the center of the action, encouraging them to participate in their own learning.

“We do this as part of our education program, so we’ve probably done it eight or nine times this season,” Mathis said. “I watch it every time and, even as an adult that knows what is coming, it’s really fun.”

There will be an instrument petting zoo in the lobby before and after the show, giving kids a chance to get a hands-on look at elements of the symphony.

Tickets for the Wednesday performance of “Is There a Doctor in the House?” range from $18-26 and can be purchased online at midwesttheater.com, by calling 308-632-4311 or stopping by the box office at 1707 Broadway during normal business hours.

Tickets for the chamber concert on Thursday evening range from $26-$36.

“Thursday we are working with the Scottsbluff High School orchestra,” Mathis said. “They’re going to be playing two pieces on stage with the residency team.”

Five residency team members were in Scottsbluff in January to work with students and another rehearsal will take place prior to the concert.

“We really love giving the kids this opportunity to play alongside professionals,” Mathis said. “It gives you a strong appreciation for an art form when you see it in a professional setting.”

She said that seeing someone who’s dedicated to their craft can inspire students to be the same way.

“These are professional musicians who’ve been working their whole lives to be where they want to be,” Mathis said. “Getting a chance to come out there is pretty special and our musicians take that responsibility very seriously.”