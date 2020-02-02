Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY FOR EAST CENTRAL THROUGH SOUTH CENTRAL WYOMING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...THE PINE RIDGE IN DAWES COUNTY IN THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...LARAMIE COUNTY TO INCLUDE THE CITY OF CHEYENNE AND PINE BLUFFS...AS WELL AS EXTREME WESTERN COUNTIES IN THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TO INCLUDE SCOTTSBLUFF...HARRISBURG AND GERING. * WHEN...FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&