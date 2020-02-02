Two Endangered Missing Advisories issued over the weekend have been canceled.
Authorities had issued an alert on Saturday for Jennifer Kay Baker, 68, who had last been seen at her residence in the morning, but did not show at a relative's home. Baker has been located, deceased.
An alert had been issued on Friday night as authorities attempted to locate Fred Dzingle, 92, who had last been seen as he stopped for directions. Dzingle has also been located, deceased.
