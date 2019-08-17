Successful Saturday caps Old West Balloon Festival

MITCHELL — Early morning fog created a weather delay, but teams waited it out and were able to successfully launch at the Old West Balloon Festival and U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship events Saturday morning.

Old West Balloon Festival pilot Martin Hill of Denver first joked that instead of waiting out weather delays, “we usually just give up and go get something to eat,” but then complimented everyone — spectators and teams alike — for their patience.

“Ballooning brings out the best people,” Hill said, “and it brings out the best in people.”

Derek Strauch of the crew for the Crosswins balloon out of Mitchell said he was happy for a good turnout Saturday, and happy the balloons were able to fly after not getting off the ground Friday.

“I’m happy for the fans more than anything,” he said. “I remember when we used to have this when I was a kid and how much I enjoyed it. I’m excited that we’re bringing it back.”

Donna Beavers and her friend Carol Croghan made the journey from Broken Bow for the balloon events.

“I’ve been wanting to go to Abluquerque (for a balloon festival there), so I just said, ‘Let’s see how close we can get,’” Beavers said. “So, now we’re in Scottsbluff.”

Dana Heine of Scottsbluff had her name drawn by sponsor Fremont Motors for a ride with one of the balloons. She was looking forward to the view and the experience of going up in a balloon.

“I’ve never done it before, and I just think it’s going to be wonderful,” she said.

Henry Rosenbaum, deputy director of the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships, said he was pleased with the day and with the week as a whole.

“We had some challenges with the weather, nothing really bad, just not in our favor,” he said.

With the nature of hot air ballooning, Rosenbaum said there is plenty of adjusting on the fly when things don’t go exactly as planned. That was the case Saturday as the national competitors were to have completed two tasks prior to arriving at the Mitchell Air Field where the Old West Balloon Festival activities were taking place. Due to unfavorable wind and atmospheric conditions, the two early tasks were scrubbed. At Mitchell, pilots flew over a five-pointed star, dropping three markers each. Their one red marker was scored closest to an X in the center of the star. Their two white markers were to be dropped as far apart from each other as possible while still landing within the star. For the Old West balloonists, their task was a hare-and-dog competition where one balloon went out ahead and set a target that the remaining pilots then had to hit.

Rosenbaum said he and the national teams are looking forward to being back in the Panhandle area for the next two years of the championships. He complimented residents and local officials for their halpfulness and said he was especially thankful to property owners who were accommodating as the pilot found places to land at the end of their trips.

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com