SCOTTSBLUFF — The stage area of 16th Empire was filled Friday night for the opening of Theatre West’s Summer Nights Downtown Cabaret.
A little after 9 p.m., Ashley Felkner and Chris Lang, the hosts of the evening, made their way to center stage, drinks in hand, to introduce what the audience could expect that evening.
Felkner and Lang kept the audience entertained while transitioning from one performer to the next, regularly cracking jokes and creating easy transitions while waiting for each performer to get set on stage.
Performer after performer found their place on stage and sang songs familiar and unknown alike.
The first song of the night was a group number from “Shrek the Musical,” titled “Freak Flag.”
The song established the theme of the evening: be unapologetically yourself.
This theme was felt throughout the show, helping to keep the audience engaged for the two-hour performance.
The night was filled with solo pieces, duets, trios and group pieces, all accompanied on piano by Carson Landry and Wade Holzapfel.
With cabarets, it can be difficult to showcase the talent of the group as a whole. Theatre West managed to effortlessly find a balance and allow all of the talents to be showcased and strengths emphasized.
Some of the more obscure pieces were the most enjoyed by the audience, as they didn’t know what to expect.
The setlist had a balance of both comedic and dramatic pieces, which created a comfortable pace for the show.
The company of Theatre West took full advantage of using the space available in the stage area of 16th Empire. With an upper balcony, two sets of stairs and a stage, the company was able to easily play up the space. One of the songs starts with singing coming from the balcony, the audience wondering where the voice is coming from. Slowly, the singer makes his way to the stage, where he finishes the number. Little blocking maneuvers like that kept the audience on their toes and intrigued throughout the show.
Unlike most main stage shows, the cabaret included audience interaction. Because this is a cabaret, a fourth wall doesn’t necessarily exist. This show allows those on stage to interact with the audience and feel a part of the show.
Regularly wandering through the crowd, pointing at various audience members and asking for the audience to sing along made the night inclusive for those in the crowd.
Although this show is open to all ages, parental discretion is heavily advised.
Adult themes are occasionally discussed during the show, including pornography and murder.
The night ended with one last ensemble number, “Light.” This song from the show “Next to Normal” is a song about love and positivity, helping to end the night on an optimistic note.
Summer Nights Downtown Cabaret will have three more performances for the season, July 5, 6 and 7. Each of the performances will start at 9 p.m. at 16th Empire.
There is a $10 cover charge at the door. Advance sales are available online and at the Theatre West box office.
For a full calendar of Theatre West performances, visit theatrewestnebraska.com.
