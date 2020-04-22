Support Local Businesses - Buy Local

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.
Special thanks goes to all our sponsors, 21st Century and Twin Cities Development, for this initiative.
Add your business to our free directory featuring local businesses selling gift cards: cognitoforms.com/Wehaa/BuyLocalGiftCardDirectory.
Through this time, we will be Stronger, Together. Follow the Star-Herald for announcements on its website, starherald.com, and its social media pages as we join you in supporting efforts to Buy Local.
Publisher
Rich Macke
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.