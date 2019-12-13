Local law enforcement spent much of Friday searching for a man accused of threatening to shoot co-workers at his workplace. Shortly before 10 p.m., the man contacted law enforcement and was being taken into custody, according to scanner traffic.

The circumstances of the threats weren’t released to the public, but a search began when Gering Police were called to a disturbance in the 1800 block of 20th Street. Police learned that a man, identified as Matt Arnold of Scottsbluff, had been involved in a verbal argument at the residence. As Arnold left the home, he allegedly fired several gun shots into the air. Officers recovered four handgun casings.

Officers spent the day searching for Arnold, who had been identified as driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup with the license plates of 21-308P. A stop and hold for that vehicle was cancelled at 10 p.m.

Various residences were checked in Scottsbluff and Gering. Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson confirmed that the man had not been observed at or near his residence in Scottsbluff.

According to scanner traffic, the man had allegedly threatened to harm people at his workplace. Officers received information that Arnold made threats to one Gering business and that business took the appropriate steps to protect their employees, Rogers said. Rogers said there had been no information developed that indicated any other individuals or businesses have been specifically identified or targeted by Arnold, Rogers said. However, according to scanner traffic, another business, located on Airport Road that is associated with the Gering business, had been advised to consider going on lockout.

Arnold had been indicated to possibly be in possession of a .45 caliber handgun and a revolver.

Scottsbluff Public Schools, Gering Public Schools and WNCC went into lockout procedures shortly after the incident was reported and remained on lockout for five hours. During lockout procedures, school continues as normally, however, no one is allowed to enter the building.

Other businesses in the area had also determined to go into lockout, including some local banks, out of precaution for a time.

Just before 10 p.m., Arnold reached out to law enforcement, calling the county's communications center, and law enforcement were taking him into custody as of press time.

The Star-Herald will update this developing story at starherald.com as more information is made available.