“Look at all this food!” Missi Iasillo, coordinator of the Cat Pack backpack program, exclaimed as she entered the lobby of SWBC.

She stared at the 4,379 food items loaded onto tables in front of her, a result of a contest between SWBC employees benefiting the Weekend Backpack Food Program. The program sends home backpacks full of food to students in Scottsbluff and Gering with the Cat Pack and Pup Pack programs.

“This time of year we have a Thankful and Grateful employee engagement activity,” Ann Isabell, manager of call center operations at SWBC, said. “We saw information in the media about the needs for the Cat Pack and Pup Pack programs, so we decided to make that a part of it.”

While the entire Scottsbluff Service Center contributed to the efforts, it was the customer service team who came out on top.

“They had 1,800 items,” said Isabell.

Iasillo said she was blown away by the donation, which also included a $200 check. A month ago, she was worried that the program was going to be unable to continue because of a lack of funding and donations, coupled with an increase in students with a need for food.

“This year, the need is higher than it has ever been,” she said.

She explained that new students are added to the program as teachers and counselors see the need. The year-end record for students participating in the program was 140.

“So far this year, Scottsbluff has 165 students and Gering has 70,” she said, meaning that there are nearly 100 more students in need of food this year and the number may grow.

After putting out a call for help, businesses, individuals and organizations around the community have stepped up, Iasillo said. They’ve stepped up so much that the program now hows enough donations to finish out the year and have a small cushion for the beginning of next year.

“As far as food drives go, this is the biggest we’ve had,” Iasillo said. “This is amazing.”

Isabell said the staff at SWBC stepped up without a second thought, although they were sneaky about it in an effort to keep the opposing teams in the dark.

“We had a lot of good competition,” Isabell said, laughing.

The contest took place over the course of three weeks and brought in enough food to fill just over 400 backpacks.

“That lasts about two weeks,” Iasillo said.

Isabell said she hoped that seeing SWBC’s efforts would inspire more people to give to the program, because although the program can make it through December, “the need is never completely satisfied.”

Iasillo agreed, saying she won’t have to worry — for a little while.

“After this year, there is always next year and the year after that,” Iasillo said, although she has faith that the community will continue to support the program. “Whenever there has been a need, it has been met. We’ve very grateful.”