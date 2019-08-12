Star-Herald reporter Lauren Brant sat down with John Harms, who was recently named to serve interim president. 

Also, this week, WNCC is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to highlight its grand reopening of the main campus building. 

Thursday's event, which will be held outside the Main Building on the Scottsbluff Campus, will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. and tours of the newly renovated facility at 5 p.m.
 
The $18.5 million renovation -- the first significant project on the Scottsbluff Campus Main Building since it opened in 1969 -- includes the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center, the Howard Olsen Student Success Center, and Learning Commons. The 21-month project will provide students, staff, and community members a new space to learn, gather, and grow.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!