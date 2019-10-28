Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOWFALL EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY... ...DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...11 PM MDT THIS EVENING UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES. IN ADDITION, WIND CHILLS OF 10 TO 20 DEGREES BELOW ZERO ARE EXPECTED ON TUESDAY NIGHT. THIS CAN RESULT IN FROST BITE IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&