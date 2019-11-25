The communities of Scottsbluff and Gering will be celebrating the holidays.
Holiday parades in both communities will be this weekend. Gering's parade will be held on Nov. 29, starting at 6 p.. Activities will include a food drive and Santa's Village kick-off. The Gering Merchants Association puts together the activities.
Downtown Scottsbluff will host its parade on Sunday, Dec. 1. The parade will be held at 6 p.m., but activities will be held before and after the parades.
