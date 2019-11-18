A week of nice weather could be broken up by rain and snow on Wednesday. If you’ve got travel plans, a snowy forecast can be both disappointing and in some cases, dangerous.

“Keep an eye on the weather,” Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Art Frerichs said, adding that this time of year, “the weather can change for the worse quickly.”

Don’t travel if you don’t have to, but if you do, there are some things you should keep in mind, he said.

Prior to any trip, it’s important to ensure a car is well maintained — for example, make sure that tires are in good shape and have the correct amount of air.

Frerichs recommends keeping extra winter supplies in the vehicle, such as an extra coat, gloves, winter hat and blanket — this will help you stay warm if you end up stranded.

Make sure cell phones are charged and keep a car charger handy and, if your windows are frosted over or covered in snow, clean them off completely before hitting the road.

“If you are traveling long distance, let others know when you leave and when to expect you to arrive,” Frerichs said. “This way, if you do not arrive they can contact law enforcement to start checking on your location.”

Frerichs said people should allow themselves extra travel time and keep an eye on road conditions. If it’s slick, avoid driving too fast — a mistake many drivers make in the winter.

“Just because someone has a four-wheel drive vehicle does not mean you can drive faster,” he said.

If visibility is bad and slow speeds are necessary, Frerichs recommends turning on flashers and getting off the road as soon as possible. If you can, stay somewhere until the storm passes.

Even if a vehicle is well maintained, sometimes things go wrong and breakdowns happen — if that’s the case, call law enforcement.

“We will come and assist you with getting you and your vehicle off the road and to a repair shop.”

What happens when you’re traveling and the interstate is shut down while you’re on it? Call 911, said Frerichs, and give the dispatcher as much information about your location as possible. Keep an eye on signs and towns as you pass by, he said.

“That makes it much easier for emergency responders to locate you quickly,” he said. “It may take more time to locate a person if all they can tell us is they are in the interstate between two towns. That could be 60 miles of interstate we have to search to locate a person. That can be very difficult in a snow storm.”

There’s another simple step people can take to stay safe on the roads year round: Buckle up.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to wear your seat belt,” said Frerichs.

The majority of fatal accidents in the Panhandle the last few years may have been avoided if seat belts would have been used, Frerichs said.

“In 2018, we had 17 fatality accidents in the Panhandle of Nebraska,” said Frerichs. “Of the 17 fatalities, 13 were not wearing their seat belt.”

