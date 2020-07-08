Pool water spilled on to concrete landings as children — some in pre-school, some in elementary — took the plunge at Trails West YMCA Camp on Wednesday.

The camp operated with a smaller group of students in 2020 compared to a typical year and was forced to improvise its programming to comply with restrictions on group sizes, social distancing and the shuttering of movie theaters, according to Senior Program Director Triniti Burgner.

But it stayed open, something Burgner and others said they’re grateful for.

“Honestly, I’m just so happy we got to have camp,” first-year camp counselor Ally Willis told the Star-Herald. “For the families that truly need this during the year, it’s been so great that we’ve been able to have this throughout the (summer).”

In a typical year, the Trails West YMCA Camp sees a class of 40 to 55, according to Burgner. The children take field trips to the Wildcat Hills, Summer Movies Series and elsewhere.

“We’ve always had so many places to go. Well, this year, everything’s closed. So we’ve had to do a lot of improvising,” Burgner said. “Most of (the improvisation) is just keeping kids in different groups and making sure we’re following health restrictions numbers-wise.”

This year, Burgner said the children at Trails West were divided up by age group, to comply with limits on gatherings.

“I think most people understand that when you’re working with kids, (social distancing) is nearly impossible,” Burgner said.

The class takes nature walks around the campgrounds facility that showcase the North Platte River, the towering Elms and Cottonwoods that speckle that area. They also watch movies at the Scottsbluff Family YMCA in small groups.

“And also our pool, which is a blessing because it would be really hard on these hot days without that,” Willis said.

When Gov. Pete Ricketts loosened restrictions on gatherings in June, it allowed general use of the Trials West pool, according to Burgner.

On Wednesday, with the temperature swelling into mid-90s, the 30 or so students took full advantage of the pool. Many of the older children took to the “deep side” to hurl themselves into the pool, while their counselors could be seen sliding down the waterslide.