Local Scottsbluff resident and business owner Nancy Dillman, reopened her business, with hopes of aiding in the educational experiences of local kids.

The motivation to open her business back up after closing for COVID-19 came from the children in her life, who have experienced the transition to a technology-based learning platform due to school closures. Dillman believes the material TC & More keeps in stock can provide families with activities that do not solely rely on technology, yet still provide an educational experience for kids.

“Kids are tired of all the time that is spent online and they need more that they can do,” Dillman said.

Once Dillman heard the struggles endured by teachers and students alike, while they spend a number of hours online learning from home, she said reopening her business doors was the first thing she needed to do. TC & More keeps shelves stocked of supplemental educational material, from flashcards to workbooks and hands on learning tools for gradeschool kids.

With her fourth-grade granddaughter in mind, Dillman has been focusing on keeping a wide array of educational supplies in stock, regardless of issues faced from manufacturing company closures. The companies that supply Dillman’s business with these materials have just reopened and she has hopes of expecting more supplies to fill the shelves shortly.

“For two weeks that was all we sold,” Dillman said.

Not only was her grandughter a motivating factor behind reopening, but also her daughter who has been teaching kids through online platforms.

Dillman said listening to some of the difficulties teachers are facing during this time, it made her realize how the supplies she keeps in stock could benefit a variety of people,

“We have so much supplimental material for so many educational areas,” Dillman said.

She said she has witnessed her own granddaughter complete her online school work early on in the week, only to be left with the rest of the week with few educational activities to do. She emphasized that when parents come into the store, they will see that most of the supplies kept in stock is hands on and not electronic. With these hands on supplimental educational items, Dillman belives it can provide an easier method for parents to assist and teach their children about the topics they may learning about.

People will find the range and stock of educational supplies that TC & More presents to customers is more broad than most big stores in the area, Dillman said.

“Even though sales are important, saftey of my employees and the public has a higher priority,” she said.

In order to keep customers safe, Dillman has placed a restriction to allow 10 people in the store at a time. During this time the small play areas that normally reside in corners of the store have been put away in order to prevent children from spreading unnecessary germs through contact of toys.

As a business owner she has hopes of opening for a fuller schedule in the near future. TC & More will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

