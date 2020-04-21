Keith Ellis, who has been the community and economic development director with Twin Cities Development (TCD) since June 2017, has turned in his resignation.

Ellis said his primary reason for resigning was to move back closer to family still in eastern Nebraska.

“We decided it was a good move for him and we’re wishing him well with his career going forward,” TCD Board Chairman Todd Lewis said.

Lewis said that during Ellis’ tenure, TCD organized a series of roundtables, getting local businesses engaged in a conversation about how the organization can help them improve their operations.

“We also put together three sessions of the CEO Summit last year with business leaders from around the valley,” Lewis said. “As a group, we wanted to identify what everyone needs to help us facilitate economic development in the community.”

Ellis agreed, saying that workforce development, training and recruiting local people to fill business personnel needs is critical to the community's success in persuading companies to expand or relocate to the area.

Part of building that local workforce was the implementation of TCD’s PEER7 Initiative. The program’s purpose is to engage industry employers, educators, business leaders and parents to maximize skills development, job awareness and education/economic development partnerships. In turn, it becomes a tool for the community’s own local workforce to meet the needs of potential employers and companies.

Lewis said that during the CEO Summit, TCD learned there were some duplication of services and efforts among organizations in the community.

“This year we’re trying to figure out TCD’s place in facilitating or leading the different initiatives that we discovered during the summit,” Lewis said. “The tough part of any job is the close — getting someone or a company to commit to the community.”

He said all we can do is to promote what we have in the valley. When company representatives come on site to look at a potential location or at the available workforce, they’re considering a number of variables.

“On the business side, they want to know if they can fill the jobs with skilled people who can perform the jobs they need if they relocate,” Lewis said. “Location is also important. Is the area close to an interstate or transportation corridor of some type? That needs to be considered if their business involves shipping.”

The tax structure and available incentives also come into play before they make a commitment to come to the community.

“On the flip side is the human aspect,” Lewis said. “They want to know if the community is forward thinking and has the social amenities that can attract families. They want to be able to say they want to live here and engage in the community.”

Lewis said the area has its challenges. Retail shopping is not the greatest and it’s declined over the years. So TCD is now focusing on the retail environment and what they can do to help bring it back stronger than ever.

With the announcement of Ellis' resignation, the TCD Board of Directors will take a look internally, as they’ve changed over the years in how they do business and what they’re trying to accomplish.

“We need to look at our internal structure to assure the people we have in the organization are in their right places,” Lewis said. “We’ll be looking at the capabilities of our current staff to make sure they’re making the most of those capabilities. We have a lot of talent and need to know we’re utilizing them properly.”

Part of that process will be to determine where the community and economic development director fits into the new organizational structure they’re assembling.

Once those answers are found, TCD will advertise for a replacement.