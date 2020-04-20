TCD official steps down, moving to be closer to family

Since Keith Ellis came on board at Twin Cities Development in June 2019, he has kept busy serving as the community and economic development director with Twin Cities Development. Now, he’s heading for a new adventure.

Ellis submitted his resignation on Monday to TCD Board Chairman Todd Lewis.

“The main reason is that I want to get closer to my family in eastern Nebraska and in Kansas City,” Ellis said in a telephone interview.

Ellis said the biggest challenge in economic development is getting a “win,” getting a project over the finish line.

In an email to TCD members, Lewis thanked them for their support while they search for a new director.