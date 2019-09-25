SCOTTSBLUFF — Workforce issues and potential solutions are on the agenda again as Twin City Development (TCD) hosts its second Workforce/CEO summit Oct. 2

The summit is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. in the Harms Center at Western Nebraska Community College. The guest speaker will be Tim Feemster, a National Site Consultant And Managing Principal with Foremost Quality Logistics in Dallas.

Keith Ellis, TCD community and economic development director, said Summit participants agreed to schedule three meetings before the end of 2019.

“Over the last year, TCD has conducted interviews and focus groups with more than 60 businesses to identify workforce issues and possible solutions,” Ellis said. “Our first meeting in July was to go over our findings. We had 24 CEO-level business representatives attend that one.”

From that initial meeting, a long-term strategic plan was developed, along with a marketing plan that’s already being implemented.

Todd Lewis, TCD board vice president, said the Workforce/CEO summits are designed to bring together local leaders in the community to construct short-term goals and a long-range strategy to increase labor force participation in the Platte Valley.

“When looking at the challenges of recruiting business to locate or relocate, two main concerns always come up,” Lewis said. “Where do we locate them based on their need and how do we find the people to fill the jobs. The latter is why the Workforce/CEO summit exists.”

According to Ellis, the primary focus of Twin Cities Development is to engage the community in economic development. So bringing in a national site consultant helps with that goal.

For the past 35-plus years, Feemster has consulted on strategies for supply chain and distribution networks for companies around the world. His areas of specialty include operations management and distribution, master planning and economic development.

TCD Board President Jim Kerr said it’s a rare opportunity to learn how to compete for economic development projects from a skilled national site consultant.

“We need to bring our business and our community leaders together to understand our economic development capacity and our community’s role in the economic development process,” he said.

During his visit, Feemster will tour Regional West Medical Center, the Gering Industrial Park, Agromac and Paul Reed Construction buildings, and the Bayard Western Sugar site, all of which could be developed for future industry.

He also plans to meet with education representatives to discuss the role of high school career academies and customized training through the college in preparing a skilled workforce for the community.

The afternoon of Oct. 2, Feemster will make a presentation with the Workforce/CEO summit group to discuss how economic development is pursued in markets the size of Scottsbluff and Gering, how we can compete nationally, the criteria for site selection and the importance of an available, skilled workforce.

“That afternoon we’ll also be talking about the strategic and marketing plans we developed in the Workforce/CEO Summit Group,” Ellis said. “This is a three-year plan and we’re in the first year. It will take that long to get through all the phases and measure all the results.”

He added that TCD is looking for, at the executive level, what’s the available workforce, where we will recruit it, and the potential of growing our own.

Lewis agreed that growing our own talent is worth pursuing.

“Many times; it is difficult to recruit talented individuals back to this area,” he said. “A great way to overcome this is to hire them with little to no experience and grow them over time into other more skilled positions. While this takes time to complete, it is extremely worthwhile.”

The second part, the strategic plan, is to establish a longer range vision for the workforce in future jobs such as robotics and advanced manufacturing.

Ellis said a big plus for this area is that its central location makes shipping equally efficient from either coast. Plus the area is on the north-south corridor from Mexico to Canada.

“In large cities, companies can often become landlocked with no room for expansion,” Ellis said. “We have all kinds of land available for every kind of niche industry. We can do so many things for a company that wants to expand and grow here.”

Interested persons are welcome to attend the presentation by Feemster. However, an RSVP is encouraged so space arrangements can be made ahead of schedule. Call TCD at 308-632-2833 for more information.