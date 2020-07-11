Twin Cities Development has adapted a regional approach to economic development with plans to extend it’s reach.

The organization is membership-based with communities paying for assistance with economic development on various levels. At this point, Gering and Bayard are the primary paying communities, however, there are efforts being planned to broaden that scope.

TCD project coordinator Michelle Coolidge said the organization’s role as a resource provider for the Western Nebraska Economic Development group has seen good connectivity to areas outside Scottsbluff and Gering.

“As some reorganization in our organization takes place, those are the kind of questions that come up about how we will do that a little differently to have a little more impact,” she said.

The function of TCD is to assist in various projects, currently including housing assistance in Scotts Bluff and Morrill County with down payment assistance and classes available.

“As far as economic development outside of housing, there is really an effort to help market available properties and sites, to be able to do things to bring businesses and workers to the area and help them get connected to the big picture,” Coolidge said. “Obviously, the City of Scottsbluff is a real model for that in terms of trying to work together. We’re really making a strong effort to not duplicate services, but figure out ways that we can augment and support each other, because staff members are low enough, it’s difficult to be all things to all people.”

Coordinating WNED is part of a big initiative for TCD to help the communities look at policies in place and to help for a cohesive political voice when trying to make a statement toward state policies and spending programs.

“It’s just about trying to identify where the priorities are for the communities, and be responsive to them and not necessarily expect them to pick off our menu,” Coolidge said.

When trying to attract a potential new business or even a new resident, Coolidge said the area has a number of selling points.

“We’re hearing more and more about people trying to get out of the rat race and to be able to come to an area where they’re able to balance work and life,” she said. “Such things as COVID-19 and even, quite frankly, the riots that have gone on across the country, really have made people realize that there may be a better place for them to be located. With the advent of technology and the strong fiber presence that is already in the Scottsbluff-Gering area as well as some of the other communities, people are starting to recognize, ‘I can live elsewhere and live in the Panhandle of Nebraska and still work for that Fortune 500 company that’s based in the Front Range or right down in the business center hub of Denver or other communities.’

“What we’re really trying to do is make sure they understand what the advantages are of living in this area. Yeah, it’s not for everybody, but the things that are not for everybody really are to our advantage.”

Coolidge said she saw a map recently that showed COVID-19 spikes coming back up. In the middle of the country, she said, was South Dakota and Nebraska with a few hotspots, but not nearly the activity of other areas.

“There is an advantage to being here,” Coolidge said. “Those are the things you really draw on. (Talk) about the low labor costs, the fact that you can lease space or even build new at a different rate than what you’re going to be expected to pay elsewhere.

“Right now, we’re working with several various organizations that are recognizing that remote capability to be able to really tout our life/work balance that we’re able to do her just because of the beautiful place where we are.”

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com