"What am I going to eat this weekend?"

That is a question several students in the Scottsbluff and Gering Public Schools will not have to ask because of the support of the Cat and Pup Packs program.

The program received a donation from TEAM Auto Center of $25,000 on Monday, Feb. 3 that will help the program financially continue to provide meals to students who need it throughout the school year.

Kent Holub with TEAM Auto Center said the idea came about as the company celebrated its anniversary.

“It was the 25th anniversary of TEAM Chevrolet last year and what we did was we put a portion of the vehicles we sold, the oil changes that we did toward the Pup Pack and Cat Packs program,” Holub said. “We started that in November and we were able to raise $25,000 to go toward the Pup Packs and Cat Packs program to hopefully help them out for another year.”

The program provides backpacks full of kid-friendly food from ramen, individual cereal boxes, mac and cheese, crackers, fruit cups and peanut butter, to students enrolled in the program. Every other week kids’ packs include a can of soup and a sleeve of saltine crackers. Once a month, the packs include a small jar of peanut butter and other foods are added as budget and donations provide.

Packs contain as much nutritious food as the program can purchase with the available funds. Each pack contains approximately 15 items at a cost of about $5.50 to $8 per pack. Deb Schild, who shops for the program, said on average, it costs the program $8,000 a month to purchase the food for students over a six-week period.

“People are donating and making memorials in honor of loved ones for the program, which we appreciate,” Terry Bailey, Pup Packs assistant manager, said.

In late October 2019, the program was running low on funds to the point where it would only be able to provide students with meals through the end of 2019. Through several local donations, including the donation from TEAM, the program is financially more stable and will be able to continue fulfilling a need for local youth.

Scottsbluff and Gering are seeing an increase in need for food as well as an increase in food cost, so they continue to ask the community for donations because no matter the donation, it makes a difference. The Cat Packs program is packing 160 a week and Pup Packs program is packing 84 bags, which has double in numbers over the previous school year.

“We are currently packing about 260 packs to 270 packs every week,” Tracy Steele, a Pup Packs coordinator, said. “Normally, in a given year, we would be right around the 200 mark and so between that and the cost of groceries rising, we found ourself in December with a shortfall.”

Steele added every penny that is donated to the Cat and Pup Packs program goes toward purchasing food for kids in the community.

After reaching out to the community and businesses, the program will be able to begin setting aside some funds for the 2020-2021 academic year. Annually, the Cat and Pup Packs program spends roughly $60,000 to provide healthy meals for kids.

The program also received a $1,047 donation from Fresh Foods on Monday. The $26,047 donated to the Cat and Pup Packs program is enough money to feed kids for 13 weeks, wich is almost through the school year.

Donations to the program can be send to the Cooperative Ministries.