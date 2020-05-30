Eight years after they began in the TeamMates mentoring program, 18-year-old Reniyah Castro stood beside her mentor Gayle Lacey, while becoming the first graduate to receive the Peg Deines Memorial Scholarship and the Osborne Opportunity Fund TeamMates Scholarship simultaneously.

As a recent Scottsbluff High School graduate, Castro, who joined the TeamMates mentoring program in fifth grade, will go on to continue her education with hopes of becoming a dental hygienist in the future, with the continuing mentorship and support from Lacey during her college years.

“She put in all the work,” Lacey said.

Lacey said, throughout developing their relationship she has come to know Castro as an achiever and an individual with a “helper's heart” who will continue her success as she pursue a career helping others.

“I learned to always keep going and to never give up … I want to keep on reaching my goals,” Castro said.

Facing a number of challenges throughout her school years, Castro said mentorship from Lacey was a life changing experience.

An organization which focuses on developing positive relationships between kids and a matched mentor through weekly meetings, creating a support system for youth as they work through their years of education with the hopes of creating similar success stories.

“Just 30 minutes a week can make a difference” Lacey said, “Just being there is what is so important.”

Castro said from the beginning of their mentorship they began discussing jobs, college and future goals, such as her high school diploma. She said she hopes to achieve new goals.

“I will have Reniyah (as a TeamMates mentee) as long as she is in her education, and when she is out and is a professional we will still have each other but I will take on a different role,” Lacey said.

Castro said, they have come to rely on each other over the years.

As Castro continues on to college she will continue her mentorship with Lacey through TeamMates Plus.

Mary Kay Haun, Teammates of Scotts Bluff County coordinator, said a unique aspect of the Teammates program is their emphasis on a person's strengths and a focus on developing a support system for kids from fourth grade to 12th grade.

The TeamMates mentor program, developed by former University of Nebraska football coach, Tom Osborne and his wife Nancy in 1991. The organization continues to expand, including a total of five states.

Castro said, she plans to be a TeamMates mentor in the future and encourages all individuals to get involved in the program.